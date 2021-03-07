‘He’s absolutely right’, ‘So refreshing’ – Many Middlesbrough fans are loving Neil Warnock’s comments following Swansea loss

Swansea City benefitted from a somewhat fortunate refereeing decision in midweek as they captured all three points away at Stoke City, and they had lady luck on their side once again this weekend.

The general consensus was that Kyle Naughton bought a spot kick in added time at the Bet365 Stadium, with not much contact being made on him by Jack Clarke, but Andre Ayew was in no forgiving mood as he converted the penalty to keep Swansea’s pressure on the top two.

And in the second half of their clash with Middlesbrough yesterday, they got away with one yet again.

What looked like a perfect tackle by Yannick Bolasie to set up Marc Bola on the edge of the box was adjudged to be a foul by referee Gavin Ward, with Bola taking his shot at the same time as Ward blew his whistle.

Marc Bola thunderous shot against Swansea found the back of the net but Boro were furious when the referee disallowed it ❌ 📺 the final minutes of Swansea vs Middlesbrough on Sky Sports Football pic.twitter.com/j1XfvPq0ad — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) March 6, 2021

It prompted a furious response from the Boro players who surrounded the referee in disbelief, but they ended up getting on with the game and equalising through Sam Morsy in stoppage time.

But that wasn’t the end of the drama – just a few minutes later George Saville went into a 50/50 challenge with Jake Bidwell, and Ward blew for a Swansea penalty after much deliberation, with Ayew once again converting another added time spot kick.

That decision has split opinion, with closer replays suggesting that Bidwell kicked through Saville’s leg to get to the ball – nevertheless Neil Warnock had something to say about it post-match.

"They all want to get celebrity status" Neil Warnock was not happy at all with referee Gavin Ward and the match officials after Middlesbrough's 2-1 loss to Swansea 😠 pic.twitter.com/lfZG41CpsN — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) March 6, 2021

As expected, the Boro boss slated the officials and even commented that the Swans are getting key decisions in their favour due to manager Steve Cooper being the son of a former top-level referee in Keith Cooper.

Whilst Boro fans were obviously frustrated, they were glad to see Warnock show some fighting spirit and they were reacting to his comments on social media.

Couldn’t agree more, how can the officials never be held accountable- they make bad decisions week in week out and are never held accountable- could cost clubs millions in the end- absolutely shambolical — daveborotillidie (@dave89045502) March 6, 2021

He’s absolutely right. I know he can usually find someone to blame but today that ref was awful — Alan Johnson (@AlanJoh35053697) March 6, 2021

Love him, no bull, no hiding behind protocol – he’s full of passion. So refreshing. — colin naylor (@colinmnaylor) March 6, 2021

Love his passion he’s honest and correct! — Greg 💙 (@gregboro) March 6, 2021

The truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth. https://t.co/Q2gdCuny5z — Gareth Hancock (@gjhancock01) March 7, 2021

Shouldn't get fined for telling the truth!! https://t.co/vfUiSfC7Zj — Mark Bayley (@mark33198050) March 6, 2021