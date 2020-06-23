‘He’s absolutely right’ – Plenty of Leeds United fans react as Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink sends warning

Leeds United should forget about style between now and the end of the season as they look to get over the line in the race for automatic promotion.

That’s according to Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, who has urged Marcelo Bielsa to place less emphasis on style and focus solely on winning games in their bid for automatic promotion.

Leeds lost 2-0 to Cardiff City on Sunday afternoon – their first game in over three months – despite dominating the ball, having 69% possession, but only managing to hit three shots on target.

Leeds’ high intensity and possession-based style of play led to mistakes and Cardiff’s first goal – a Kalvin Phillps misplaced pass to Ben White led to Junior Hoilett picking up the loose ball and firing past Illan Meslier.

Bielsa has adopted that approach ever since he arrived at Elland Road, with Leeds still possessing a real chance of winning automatic promotion to the Premier League this term.

Speaking to Sky Sports, via the Yorkshire Evening Post, Hasselbaink has urged Bielsa’s side to forget about style ahead of the final eight games of the league campaign.

He said: “We are at the business end of the league and it’s important for Leeds to win four or five games, as it is for others. But we all know that Leeds is about style. At this moment in time, forget about style.

“I’m not saying that they have to change their identity but they have to become a little bit more business like.

“Their final pass was just not good enough. They got to the box but then when they were at the box it was a little bit too slow and that was a little bit frustrating.

“Passes that are normally very simple for them, they just didn’t go, they went out or they went for a goal kick.”

Plenty of Leeds fans have reacted to Hasselbaink’s comments, with many giving Bielsa’s side the benefit of the doubt amid Sunday’s result, having not played for such a long time.

Here’s what they had to say…

The 'style' has worked most of the season, and elevated some average players to promotion contenders. Need the players to step up just. — CMCM (@cmcm52irfc) June 22, 2020

One thing JFH is consistent about is the need for a real striker, he says it everytime he gives analysis on Leeds. I do love Jimmy. — Kagey (@Kagey_) June 22, 2020

Seen him be a pundit for a few Leeds matches on sky and every time he seems a bit bitter like he wants the Leeds job and doesn't understand Bielsa ball — James Howson (@BigJimmy_V) June 22, 2020

He used to be very positive about us, but then Sky didn't have him on for a while and he's come back more negative. — Fact Check Phil Hay (@FactPhil) June 22, 2020

Cardiff looked fitter?? I'm sorry but that ain't right. They deserved to win? Again no. They had 2 chances from our mistakes. They packed the box out and played for every stoppage. He's talking a lot of merde here. — Neil (@OooahhBerardi) June 22, 2020

It was just sloppiness with no desire to win.. like watching a pre-season game. — Harry Howland (@harry_howland) June 22, 2020

There’s nothing he says that isn’t true, including on fitness. They had played two friendlies and it showed. He doesn’t make many, but Bielsa definitely dropped the ball on that one. — Mark Hollings 💙💛 🏳️‍🌈🌹 (@markydh) June 22, 2020

Yeah, if he's saying we need to change style but not identity then what he's really saying is that we should play better, which is obvious. The players are capable of playing better, they have played better and they're likely to play better. — Fact Check Phil Hay (@FactPhil) June 22, 2020

He’s not far off the mark tbh — thestraw (@gjengland) June 22, 2020

He’s absolutely right in his appraisal — Phil Hardaker (@philjh1975) June 22, 2020