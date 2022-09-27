“He’s absolutely outstanding” – Sunderland fan pundit weighs up Ross Stewart contract situation

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

FLW’s Sunderland fan pundit Jack Austwicke believes that the club should not look to cash-in on Ross Stewart amid his contract situation.

The forward’s deal runs out at the end of the campaign, which has raised uncertainty over his future at the Stadium of Light.

However, the Championship club does hold a 12-month option which they can trigger to extend his existing contract for a further year.

This Black Cats supporter has claimed that triggering this clause is a no-brainer decision as he is an outstanding forward who will continue to contribute plenty of goals to the side.

Stewart has already bagged five goals from seven league appearances so far this season, having scored an impressive 24 last year to help the team gain promotion.

Injuries have kept him out of the side since the appointment of Tony Mowbray, but the site’s Sunderland fan pundit has backed Stewart to maintain his good form, making it an easy decision to extend his stay beyond next summer, even if he doesn’t agree to a new deal.

“We do have an option of a year to add on to that contract,” Austwicke told Football League World.

“So, technically, even if he hasn’t signed, we can trigger a deal where he’ll still have 18 months on his contract come January.

“So I wouldn’t cash-in because that could still be 18 months worth of brilliant goals and an outstanding striker to have in your squad.

“Until we do find a very viable replacement, which is going to be tough, in my opinion, because he’s absolutely outstanding, I wouldn’t really be looking to cash-in.”

Mowbray will be hoping to have Stewart available for selection soon, with the side returning to action this weekend following the international break.

Sunderland face the visit of Preston North End on 1 October as they look to solidify their place in the top six with a good result.

The Verdict

Stewart has been a hugely important figure for Sunderland and is a big reason why the team was able to gain promotion last season.

He has also carried his good performances in the third tier into the Championship, further highlighting his importance to the club.

In his absence, Patrick Roberts has stepped up to the plate to bag some important goals, but Stewart is still the main man in Mowbray’s squad.

His partnership with Ellis Simms has also been impressive and is a key reason behind the team’s good start to the campaign.

Triggering the extension should be a simple decision that can ease the pressure on the club to negotiate a full new contract for the 26-year old.