“He’s absolutely on fire” – Nottingham Forest fan pundit delivers verdict ahead of selection dilemma facing Steve Cooper

FLW’s Nottingham Forest fan pundit Des Oldham believes that Steve Cooper should stick with Keinan Davis for tonight’s big clash.

The Reds face Queens Park Rangers with both sides competing for a play-off place.

Only four points separate the teams before they meet at the City Ground this evening, with Forest also having a game in hand on the visitors.

But Oldham believes now is not the time for Cooper to make a change up front despite scoring in both of his last two appearances for the team.

Instead, Oldham has claimed that Keinan Davis’ form is too good to see him drop out of the side.

Davis scored twice in Forest’s 4-0 hammering of Reading to continue his rich vein of good form.

However, with the FA Cup clash coming up this weekend against Liverpool, Oldham does believe that could be Surridge’s chance to make a start in the team.

“For as much as Sam Surridge is playing really well and scoring goals, wouldn’t necessarily play him this evening,” Oldham told Football League World.

“Personally, I’d stick with Keinan Davis after the game at the weekend where he scored two goals, played really well.

“He’s absolutely on fire.

“The league is the bread and butter, and of course there’s a cup game coming up. Potentially, I’d stick Surridge in for that one and bring Davis out should we need reinforcements.”

Forest go into tonight’s clash in ninth place in the Championship table.

Three points this evening could see Forest move into seventh, above Luton Town and Sheffield United.

The Verdict

It makes sense for Cooper to stick with Davis for tonight’s game.

The Villa loanee is in top form and he should be allowed to carry that into tonight.

While the cup game against Liverpool will be a great occasion, it is tonight’s match with QPR that matters so much more for the future of Forest as a club.

A victory tonight could really set the Reds on the path to a play-off place so Forest need to put their best foot forward and playing Davis is how to do that.