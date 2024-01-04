Highlights Southampton and Leeds United are both interested in signing David Brooks, with Southampton potentially needing him more due to limited options in wide areas.

This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Southampton are one of the Chamoionship's big hitters being linked with a move for Bournemouth winger David Brooks, according to an update from talkSPORT journalist Alex Crook.

The Saints look set to battle it out with with Leeds United for the loan signing of the Bournemouth winger as they look to improve their chances of immediate promotion back to the Premier League. Both sides are flying high and would be attractive opportunities for players looking to make a name for themselves in the division or find previous form.

Brooks has been limited in game time this season and a loan move to the Championship could be exactly what his career needs following the all-clear from stage two Hodgkin's Lymphoma.

The talented right winger and attacking midfielder has played 28 times for Wales, scoring three goals, and would be a useful addition for both Championship sides.

Southampton may need David Brooks more than Leeds United. Whilst Leeds have a variety of players to pick from in wide areas, including Gnonto, Summerville and Anthony, the Saints have been limited in that area of the pitch. Brooks' versatility and ability to play in an attacking midfield role may make him a useful addition for either side.

A number of Premier League sides, including Newcastle United, have shown interest in Leeds' Crysencio Summerville and the Whites could look to Brooks if they lose their talented young winger.

David Brooks' Bournemouth situation

The 26-year-old is contracted at Bournemouth until June 2026, after signing a new contract in August 2022.

He has had limited game time this season, playing just 252 minutes in 12 Premier League matches this season, scoring once and providing one assist. The winger has also made three EFL Cup appearances, scoring once.

Brooks is a hugely talented player and was valued at £30million towards the end of 2019. His career was curtailed when he was diagnosed with Hodgkin Lymphoma in October 2021.

The Warrington-born winger could be looking for an exit in order to get more minutes and a switch to Southampton could be the preferable choice if he doesn't wish to relocate too far. However, Brooks' links to the north could tempt him with a return to Yorkshire where he played for Sheffield United.

What Southampton fans think about a potential move for David Brooks

FLW's Southampton fan pundit Martin Sanders believes Brooks could be a good offensive option for the Saints, but still thinks a striker should be a priority.

Speaking to FLW, he said: "I quite like the look of David Brooks, he's a young midfielder right up Southampton's street. He's 26-years-old and isn't getting loads of game time at Bournemouth. It's been good to see him come back from everything he went through to come back playing.

"It's an area Southampton want to strengthen, someone to play on the right or the left really. It gives us a little bit more going forward.

"I don't think it's an absolute must for us to bring in a winger, I still feel like a number nine is the key for us."