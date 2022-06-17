“He’s a unique sort of player” – Stoke City fan pundit reacts as club sign experienced pro

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

This week Stoke City confirmed the signing of Aden Flint on a free transfer following the expiration of his contract at Cardiff City.

The 32-year-old had been linked with Derby County but it’s the Potters who win the race for him and have signed him on a one year deal.

Therefore, we asked FLW’s Stoke City fan pundit Ben Rowley for his thoughts on the signing: “It’s a one year deal that suggests to me that he is a squad rotation player.

“Someone who if Harry Souttar gets injured is a great replacement for him or if Souttar’s not quite fit yet for the start of the season.

“He’s great if we need a low block perhaps or we’re looking for a bit more aerial presence in the box for set pieces, things like that.

“He is the back-up option, I can’t see him getting anywhere near the first team for the majority of the season but then he might surprise me.

“I think he’s done alright at Cardiff in the last couple of seasons and he’s a unique sort of player. He has his limitations, but doesn’t every player at this level?”

The Verdict:

This is a fairly solid signing for Stoke this summer as they search for more defensive options in their squad next season.

Flint is a player with plenty of experience in the Championship and has shown his talent and ability with Cardiff.

As Ben points out, it’s not likely he will play every week in the Potters side but he can certainly still have an impact in the squad as they aim to push further up the table.

Furthermore, considering they got him on a free transfer, it seems relatively risk free and a good signing for little.