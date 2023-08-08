James Ward-Prowse has attracted a lot of transfer interest this summer following Southampton’s relegation to the Championship.

The midfielder has plenty of Premier League experience, having been a key player at St. Mary’s over the last decade of top flight action.

According to the Daily Star, Tottenham have now joined the race to sign the 28-year-old.

West Ham have already seen multiple offers rejected for the player this summer, which has called into question whether the Hammers will continue in their pursuit of the Englishman.

Ward-Prowse featured in Russell Martin’s side on Friday night as Southampton started the Championship season with a 2-1 away win at Sheffield Wednesday.

What stumbling block do Tottenham face in James Ward-Prowse pursuit?

Carlton Palmer believes that the stumbling block in Tottenham’s pursuit of the player could be the asking price.

The 57-year-old praised Ward-Prowse’s ability but questioned whether Tottenham would be willing to pay up to £40 million to sign him.

“Spurs are reportedly going to enter the race for James Ward-Prowse,” Palmer told Football League World.

“West Ham have had several bids for the one-club player at Southampton rejected.

“I’ve been thoroughly impressed with his professionalism.

“He has three years left on his contract, and he’s prepared to honour his contract and if the club decides to sell him then so be it.

“This is proof to other players of how to conduct themselves.

“Of course he wants to play in the Premier League.

“I think Spurs are perhaps looking at life without Harry Kane, and I like Prowse and I think he’s a talented footballer.

“Southampton are asking for £40 million and that may well be the stumbling block.

“Although, it was reported last season that Southampton had turned down £50 million for Ward-Prowse, so that is going to be the rate.

“I think, if he’s going to go, it’s going to be between £30, 35 or 40 million.”

Southampton have had a busy summer preparing for their return to the Championship after 11-years of Premier League football.

Shea Charles and Ryan Manning have both arrived as fresh faces on the south coast, but a number of departures could force further incomings.

It is likely to be a busy last few weeks of the window for the Saints, with the likes of Ward-Prowse having an uncertain future with the club.

Meanwhile, on the pitch, Southampton next face Gillingham in the opening round of the EFL Cup on Tuesday evening.

Would James Ward-Prowse be a good signing for Tottenham?

Tottenham could find themselves in need of reinforcement in midfield if certain figures depart the club.

Ward-Prowse would be a fun option to bring into the squad given his prowess at set pieces, which is a great weapon to have at a club.

But at 28, he is also not a long-term option to come into the side so spending north of £40 million would be a lot for Spurs.

Southampton don’t appear to want to compromise on any of their potential outgoings, so Palmer may be correct in claiming the asking price could prove a big stumbling block in this deal.