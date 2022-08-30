“He’s a sponge” – Chris Wilder speaks out on new Middlesbrough signing

Chris Wilder has been hard at work throughout the summer to try and rebuild his Middlesbrough squad in the hope that they will be able to break into the top six.

It’s been a frustrating summer for the boss at times although his squad is looking to take good shape.

Last week, Boro completed the loan signing of striker Rodrigo Muniz who came on in the 57th minute against Swansea City at the weekend.

Wilder was impressed with the 21-year-old’s debut and thinks he could have a big part to play for the club this season as he told Teesside Live: “He’s still getting used to how we want to play. We’re doing stuff off the pitch with him in terms of analysis and clips. But I’ve got to say as well, his attitude towards it is fabulous. He wants to soak up the information that we’re giving him and he’s going away and doing stuff as well like watching opposition teams, which I think just shows what a love of the game he’s got and that’s really refreshing.

“I think at times you get a little bit disappointed and disillusioned with young players, even in your own academy, because you look and question, are they really in love with it? Do they really want to make a career out of it? They have a fabulous opportunity to do so if they’ve got the quality and the talent. But when that talent isn’t added to application and attitude then you won’t make a career.

“Rodrigo has all of that – like I say, he’s a sponge. He can be pleased with his contribution on Saturday and I thought he came on and gave everyone a lift and I think showed why we were so keen to get him in the building.

“I think you saw early glimpses of what he can produce and when we get Chuba [Akpom] back we’ll have a really competitive front line there.”

The Verdict:

The signing of Muniz is a great bit of business from Middlesbrough this summer and the striker looks as though he has plenty of potential to add to Boro’s attack and have a role to play in the side this year.

It seems as though he has a brilliant attitude too which will be a massive boost for Chris Wilder and prove to the manager exactly why he took a while to complete his business this summer bringing in the right characters.

At just 21-years-old and with an eagerness to learn, this could be a season of development for the striker and he could definitely take his game to the next level making this a really exciting move for all parties.