This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Burnley are reportedly interested in signing Brighton & Hove Albion winger Jeremy Sarmiento.

That's according to journalist Alan Nixon, who claims that both the Clarets and their promotion rivals Sheffield United are keen on Sarmiento, and they could even attempt to sign him on a permanent basis.

Sarmiento spent the first half of last season on loan at West Bromwich Albion before making the move to Ipswich Town in January, and he scored a number of crucial goals to help the Tractor Boys achieve promotion to the Premier League.

Jeremy Sarmiento's stats last season (according to Transfermarkt) Club Appearances Goals Assists West Bromwich Albion 21 2 0 Ipswich Town 22 4 2

The 22-year-old came on as a late substitute in Brighton's 3-0 win at Everton in their opening game of the season on Saturday, but the Seagulls are believed to be open to allowing him to leave on loan again this summer, and they could even sanction his permanent exit if they receive a bid of £6-7 million.

Burnley are in need of reinforcements in the wide areas after Wilson Odobert joined Tottenham Hotspur for a fee of £25 million, while Manuel Benson is reportedly attracting interest from Leeds United, Sunderland and Norwich City, and Anass Zaroury is closing in on a €9 million move to Lens.

Despite the off-field disruption, it has been an excellent start to the season for the Clarets, and they currently sit top of the Championship table after winning both of their opening two games.

Burnley fan pundit on potential Jeremy Sarmiento signing

FLW's Burnley fan pundit Nathan Rogers is excited by the prospect of Sarmiento arriving at Turf Moor, and he believes he could thrive under head coach Scott Parker.

"I'd be very happy with Jeremy Sarmiento coming in from Brighton," Nathan said.

"From what I've seen of him, he's looked really good, really dynamic, and he's a really exciting player.

"He would replace a couple of the outgoings we've had like Wilson Odobert, and potentially Anass Zaroury.

"I'd pretty happy with that, I'm not sure whether it would be a loan or a permanent deal, but I suspect with Brighton being a Premier League club, it might be a loan with an option to buy, which I'm not opposed to because we could do with bringing recruits in without spending silly money.

"Sarmiento coming in on loan from Brighton could suit both parties, I don't think he's going to get game time at Brighton, and I think a wide, attacking player is going to get a lot of joy in a Scott Parker system.

"It might be a little bit of a revival of his career in England under Scott Parker at Burnley.

"I'd be pretty excited, I think he'll slot in quite well and I could quite easily see him becoming a fans favourite."

Jeremy Sarmiento could be a shrewd addition for Burnley

It is difficult to disagree with Nathan that Sarmiento would be a strong signing for Burnley.

While the Clarets will not panic about the imminent departures of the likes of Benson and Zaroury due to the depth in their squad, they will need to replace some of those who are leaving, and Sarmiento represents an excellent option.

Sarmiento proved he is a threat at Championship level last season during his loan spells with West Brom and Ipswich, and his experience of winning promotion with the Tractor Boys could be useful as Burnley look to secure a return to the Premier League at the first attempt.

It seems that Sarmiento is not the only winger on the Clarets' radar, with reports suggesting that they are also keen on Celtic's Mikey Johnston, who starred on loan at West Brom in the second half of last season, so it could be a busy end to the transfer window at Turf Moor.