Hull City are reportedly targeting a move for former Sheffield Wednesday player Fisayo Dele-Bashiru in the January transfer window.

The 22-year-old is currently with Turkish outfit Hatayspor, having signed for the Süper Lig side in the summer.

However, according to TV100, the midfielder could be set for a return to English football in 2024.

Dele-Bashiru has made 12 league appearances, contributing four goals and two assists for the side sitting 10th in the table.

He previously helped the Owls gain promotion back to the Championship in the previous campaign, having played a role as a consistent performer in Darren Moore’s side.

Would Fisayo Dele-Bashiru be a good signing for Hull City?

Carlton Palmer believes that Dele-Bashiru should have stayed with Sheffield Wednesday beyond last summer, but has praised how he has performed while in Turkey.

While the former midfielder has claimed Dele-Bashiru needs to settle down at one club in order to enhance his reputation and develop his game, he has suggested that the 22-year-old would be a good addition to Rosenior’s squad if signed.

“Hull City and Liam Rosenior are keen to sign former Sheffield Wednesday midfield player Fisayo Dele-Bashiru,” Palmer told Football League World.

“I think he’s a real talent and I felt the 22-year-old was badly advised not to sign a new contract with Sheffield Wednesday, which hampered his game time.

“He signed for Hatayspor in Turkey in the summer, where he has been in fine form.

“He’s made 13 appearances so far this season for Hatayspor, scoring four goals.

“Hull’s owner is Turkish and has signed several players from his homeland, Turkey.

“Apparently he’s already opened talks with Hatayspor, Dele’s representative, about a proposed move.

“Hatayspor are in a strong negotiating position with Dele signing a four-year contract in the summer.

“Should Hull be able to catch the player, he would be a great addition.

“I just worry about who is advising the player, because he needs to settle down, he needs to stay at a club and he needs to play, so his reputation can enhance and build his career.

“He’s a real, real talent.”

How important could Dele-Bashiru be for Hull City?

The 22-year-old is a very promising talent who has earned some good experience and produced some impressive performances while in Turkey.

He played a role in helping Sheffield Wednesday earn 96 points in League One last season, as the team finished third in the table.

Dele-Bashiru could become an important part of Rosenior’s first team plans at Hull, and his arrival would strengthen their options.

It would be an interesting signing for the club to make, especially given he just departed English football last summer.