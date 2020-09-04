‘He’s a real leader’ – Middlesbrough chasing transfer agreement for 28-year-old: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Middlesbrough are trying to secure a transfer agreement with Wigan Athletic for central midfielder Sam Morsy, as per Football Insider.

The Wigan captain looks likely to be the next to join the mass exodus from the Latics following their administration and subsequent relegation to League One.

So, from a Boro perspective, would Morsy be a good addition? Is he needed?

The team here at FLW take a look….

George Harbey

This would be a real coup for Boro.

Morsy is a top midfielder, and in my view, he’s one of the most underrated players in the division having been such an influential player for Wigan during his spell at the DW Stadium.

Morsy is still at a very good age and is only going to get better, and he provides real defensive steel and leadership in the middle of the park – something that Neil Warnock will be looking to add to the spine of his squad this year following the departures of Dani Ayala and Adam Clayton.

Morsy also offers real energy in midfield, and given Wigan’s unfortunate circumstances off the pitch, Boro could acquire his signature for a much cheaper price this year, which would be a positive move by the club.

It would be a statement of intent to lure another Championship captain to the Riverside and he would be a superb addition for Warnock’s men.

Jacob Potter

You can understand their thinking with this one.

To be honest, I’m surprised that another club hasn’t come in for Morsy yet, as I think he was one of Wigan’s standout players last season in the Championship.

He’s a real leader as well, which would mean he could have a positive impact both on and off the pitch for any potential suitors.

Middlesbrough could certainly benefit from signing a midfielder of Morsy’s quality, as they still need to replace Adam Clayton, who left the club last season.

Morsy is likely to be available at a relatively cheap price as well, with Wigan’s well-documented financial troubles meaning they could cash-in on a number of players.

It’s a deal that would make complete sense for all parties involved.

George Dagless

I think so.

Neil Warnock was pretty vocal from the get-go when he arrived at Middlesbrough that he wanted more voices and leaders in his side and he has set about trying to sign some.

Morsy is a proper captain and has shown real class and leadership at Wigan, especially during recent times with everything going on off of the field.

He’s one of the few men left at the club which is testament to his loyalty and commitment, too, and I think Boro would be much better for having people like him in the side next season.

With Clayton leaving, too, it’s an ideal move.