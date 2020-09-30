‘He’s a quality player’ – Charlton Athletic eye transfer for 27-year-old: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Charlton Athletic are considering launching a move for attacking midfielder Marcus Maddison on a free transfer, as per Football Insider.

The 27-year-old finds himself searching for a new club after being released by Peterborough after a fruitful spell at the London Road, where he scored 62 goals during his time there.

After an underwhelming stint at Hull City last term, he’s not been picked up by any EFL side but Lee Bowyer’s Charlton are considering re-igniting previous interest to sign the player on a free.

So, what do you make of this potential move from a Addicks perspective? Good potential signing?

The team here at FLW have their say….

George Harbey

I’m torn on this one to be quite honest.

There can be no denying that Maddison is undeniably talented and a quality player at League One level. The amount of goals he scored and the amount of assists he produced during his time at Peterborough United was staggering, and he managed to score 11 goals in League One last term.

He’s a quality player who would fit right into Lee Bowyer’s style of play. They play with a number 10, so you would back Maddison to slot right in and fit seamlessly into the playmaker role at the Valley, but it remains to be seen whether a deal can be struck.

Maddison’s attitude has been called into question in the past, but Lee Bowyer seems to be an excellent man-manager who gets the best out of players, and after turbulent time at Hull and a sour end to his time at Peterborough, Maddison needs an arm around him.

If he can get back to his best, then it would be a stroke of genius.

George Dagless

There are two sides to this.

It’s a risk in the sense that we don’t know what sort of Maddison is going to turn up at Charlton, he might not be that interested and prove a bit of a flop.

At the same time, his quality at this level is undeniable and if Lee Bowyer can get the best out of him then who knows what might happen.

We’re talking about a player with real talent here and it’s all about getting him motivated and getting the best out of him.

I think it could actually work out to be honest and for a free why not have a go? It could end up being a clever move from Bowyer in my opinion

Jacob Potter

On a free transfer, this could be one of the signings of the season in League One.

Maddison has already shown that he can perform to a more than high enough standard in the third-tier.

He scored 62 goals and was on hand to provide 92 assists for Peterborough United whilst in League One, and I think he’d be able to replicate similar performances with Lee Bowyer’s side this season.

Charlton could be in the market for a player that can provide a creative spark, with Alfie Doughty being linked with a move to Scottish giants Celtic.

So, it’s good to see that the club are targeting a move for Maddison, as I think he could be the missing piece in Charlton’s promotion jigsaw this term.