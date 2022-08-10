“He’s a proven Championship player” – Carlton Palmer speaks out on selection conundrum at Sheffield Wednesday

George Byers was dropped from the Sheffield Wednesday side that drew 3-3 with Portsmouth on the opening weekend, with Will Vaulks coming in for his full debut in the Owls’ victory at Milton Keynes Dons last time out.

Byers formed a formidable trio in midfield with Barry Bannan and Massimo Luongo in the second half of last season, but could have his work cut out in looking to cement a spot in Darren Moore’s starting XI with Tyreeq Bakinson and Vaulks arriving at the club this summer.

Vaulks was a fairly dependable first team player for Cardiff City over the last three seasons, and it was a surprise to see the Welshman drop down to the third tier after his contract expired with the Bluebirds this summer.

Byers offered an impressive attacking threat at times last term and would have been aiming to build on the foundations he laid last term this time around, but Vaulks may be blocking his pathway to regular starts in the league.

When asked if Byers may find it difficult to become a regular starter again due to the presence of Vaulks, Carlton Palmer said: “He (Byers) did very well, but Darren made four changes from the opening day of the season, he’s brought a lot of players in, it’ll be on form, he needs to get to know what his best system and starting XI is.

“That changes from week to week with injuries and suspensions and the teams you play against.

“It’s all on performance, Vaulks has not come to Sheffield Wednesday to be on the bench, he’s a proven Championship player, so I expect him to play a big part this season and Byers has just got to compete for a place, if you’re playing well then you keep hold of your shirt.”