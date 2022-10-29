“He’s a player that should not be playing in this division” – Middlesbrough fan pundit selects Championship’s best player

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

The Championship is proving to be packed full of quality once again with several teams vying for promotion to the Premier League.

There have also been plenty of surprises which ironically shouldn’t surprise anyone in the most competitive, hard to call division in the world.

But with parachute payment benefitting sides struggling and other teams picking up momentum, it’s one of the hardest to call divisions to date.

Expectations do not change though with several clubs opting to change manager after underwhelming starts to the season. Three of those included early promotion favourites West Brom, Watford and Middlesbrough who all decided to head in different directions.

Middlesbrough are one of those sides who were backed for big things this season under Chris Wilder, before sacking him and moving on to rookie manager Michael Carrick.

But that hasn’t stopped FLW’s Middlesbrough fan pundit Dana Malt has observing opposition closely and when asked to select the stand-out player of the entire league, it wasn’t a surprise to understand who she picked out.

“For me, the best player in the division is Joao Pedro. I thought this the last time Watford were in the Championship.

“He’s a player that should not be playing in this division, and Watford have done incredibly well to keep hold of him.

“His quality is just unbelievable, he ran the show against us [Boro] earlier in the season and did the same two seasons ago. He is some player and they will be lucky yo keep hold of him in January.”

The Verdict

Watford have been unfortunate in that Joao Pedro had been injured for most of September and October because he is a difference maker.

As far as individual ability goes, there aren’t many better than him in the division. Despite missing several games already this season, Pedro has averaged the most dribbles in the division which showcases just how gifted he is with the ball.

He’s been unlucky that as a group, Watford haven’t been at their best should they improve, Pedro without a doubt will be one of the key reasons as to why.

He’s a supremely talented player who will cost a buying club a significant fee to even convince the Watford board to open the email.