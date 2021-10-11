‘He’s a legend’ – Valerien Ismael speaks out on key West Brom figure

Valerien Ismael has had a successful start to life as West Brom manager but the boss has been quick to praise the rest of his staff – namely his assistant managers – for the work done so far this campaign, as reported by the Express and Star.

The Baggies boss is currently working with Adam Murray and James Morrison to handle the first-team affairs and has commended the work they have done in aiding such a fine start to the season for the newly-relegated side.

Murray and Ismael are already very familiar with each other having worked together in the past at Barnsley, while Morrison has developed himself as a coach and is now alongside the two of them in terms of handling the Baggies first-team squad.

The three have formed quite a good alliance at the Hawthorns so far and it’s shown in the results too. West Brom have had a better start than they ever could have imagined back in the second tier and are sitting comfortably in second place. They’ve accumulated 22 points already, beating off the likes of Cardiff and Sheffield United, and have lost just the one game.

Ismael then is picking up where he left off at Oakwell in terms of getting results but the boss has been quick to also praise the work done by his right-hand men.

Speaking to the Express and Star, he said of the two: “Adam and I are on the same page. He is dedicated to the principles of how we want to play.

“His job is to reinforce and implement the philosophy on the pitch and the second task is set-pieces. James’s task at the beginning was more to learn about the philosophy, to understand the wording because when we train with the guys we only use one wording for situations so we all need to speak the same language.

“He showed his quality and he knows the club, he’s a legend, the players respect him and he gave us a lot of advice about the players and the club and everything around and now he’s a big part of our staff.”

The Baggies boss then is very happy it appears with his current setup at the Hawthorns and it is a combination that has worked so far, with West Brom flying high and showing no signs of slowing down.

They’ll need to keep it up for another 35 games but the way in which the staff have got the players working shows that another promotion could certainly be very doable.

The Verdict

Valerien Ismael has proven his credentials at this level thanks to the exceptional work he did at Barnsley in terms of getting them into the top six, when many fancied them as relegation candidates.

Since becoming the West Brom boss, he has only further proven how solid of a manager he is at Championship level and he could definitely be the man to take the Baggies into the second tier.

It sounds though like the work going on behind the scenes from his other members of staff are just as important though and with a workforce like that behind them, they could definitely seal a promotion this campaign.