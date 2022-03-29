“He’s a leader…” – Darren Moore outlines importance of 2021 Sheffield Wednesday arrival

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore has labelled striker Lee Gregory as “a leader” and praised his attitude after he was back in the goals against Cheltenham Town.

Gregory’s 58th-minute goal was his first in more than 100 days and proved vital in the 4-1 victory against Cheltenham on Saturday – giving the Owls the lead for the first time in the match and allowing them to press on and claim what would become a comprehensive victory.

That strike has taken the 33-year-old’s tally for the season to nine goals and six assists and, speaking to Yorkshire Live, Moore did not mince his words in describing just how important the forward was.

He said: “He is a leader and you can see that by the way he goes about things.

“He loves the game and wants to play.”

On the striker ending his barren spell in front of goal, Moore added: “Lee had some work to do but my word did he execute the finish.

“He picked up the ball and you could see he was in total control of it and he took the finish really well and hit it into the bottom corner. It settled him down.

“To get our number nine scoring again was really important.”

Gregory knows exactly what it takes to win promotion to the Championship having done so via the League One play-offs with Millwall in 2016/17.

It looks as though the Owls will have to go a similar route if they’re to bounce back up to the second tier at the first time of asking.

Moore’s side are sixth as things stand – 10 points back from the top two and with a two-point cushion over seventh-placed Sunderland.

Sheffield Wednesday quiz: Where did these 20 past and present players start their careers?

1 of 20 Barry Bannan? Everton Aston Villa Wolves Southampton

The Verdict

It’s massive for Wednesday that Gregory has ended his dry spell in front of goal and he could have a huge say in the run-in if he can keep firing.

The 33-year-old scored 18 times for Millwall when he helped them secure promotion to the Championship in 2016/17 and though reaching that tally looks tough, getting to double-figures and beyond should be the least he’s expecting of himself.

The 2021 arrival appears to have quickly become an important figure in the Owls squad and his experience in the play-offs could be vital should Moore’s side get there.

Having gone behind against Cheltenham and been level for a long period, securing a win on Saturday moved them one step close to a top six finish.