Stoke City have endured a challenging start to their Championship campaign; the Potters currently sit 19th in the league table, with only three wins to their name.

The club are already onto their second manager of the season, with Narcis Pelach replacing Steven Schumacher in mid-September.

Although the Potters have struggled, one player has impressed at the Bet365 Stadium despite conceding 17 goals so far this season.

Viktor Johansson the first name on Stoke City's team sheet

Viktor Johansson was given the number one shirt following his move from Rotherham United; the Swede picked up the mantle left by departing goalkeeper, Daniel Iversen, who returned to Leicester City following his loan.

The 26-year-old has played every single minute of Stoke's Championship campaign and has impressed despite the club conceding the sixth-highest number of goals in the league.

When asked which player would be the first on his team sheet, FLW's Stoke pundit, Sam Harrison, was in no doubt over which player to choose.

"I think the first name right now on the team sheet is, of course, Viktor Johansson," Sam told Football League World.

"I genuinely think that even at the start, we were seeing a lot of what he was going to bring to the table.

"I think, even in the game against Sheffield United, it could have been four. It genuinely could have been without some top saves and some double saves, quick reactions.

"Just the last few games, we've really seen the best of Viktor Johansson, because he's been called on, and he's coming up with these top draw saves, which, in a way, maybe shouldn't be, because obviously we should look good and not allow the shots.

"We've been giving away quite a number of shots where Johansson has been called on to save us, and he's done it. It's just unfortunate that, obviously, it's been one too many shots, and we've lost the game, but yeah, definitely right now it's him."

Viktor Johansson's 2024/25 Championship statistics to date - per SofaScore Appearances 12 Goals conceded 17 Clean sheets 3 Penalties saved 1 Saves made 49 Goals prevented 6.74

Stoke City fans were initially unsure on Viktor Johansson

The Potters endured a torrid start to their Championship season, losing five of their seven opening games.

At the start of the season, Stoke fans were unsure about Johansson, but his reputation was not helped by his outfield teammates.

"It's just a difficult one because of how the opening of the season went," Sam continued.

"The type of keeper that he is, some fans didn't really take a liking to him, which is an odd one, because he is someone that's come in on a permanent which the club haven't done for a number of seasons.

"You can tell he is just the number one. There's no doubt about him now, but obviously, at the start of the season, because of the way he is, the confidence, everything about him, fans were a little bit iffy on him, which, right now, just looks a little bit silly, because he's a fantastic keeper.

"He's just a key player, and I genuinely think he's silenced any doubters that he had at the start of the season, and he's shown that he definitely is one of the top players in the club right now."

Despite having his early season doubters, Johansson's performances have not gone unnoticed and the shot-stopper has played every single one of Sweden's Nations League matches.

Stoke have had a turbulent start to their Championship season. Having sacked Schumacher, the club are currently sitting in 19th position under Pelach.

One player who has shone despite the Potters' indifferent form is Johansson, who has produced some fine performances in front of the Stoke goal.

If it were not for the Swede's exploits, then the Staffordshire club could have conceded even more than the 17 goals they have conceded.