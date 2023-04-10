This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Crystal Palace are targeting a potential move this summer for Jack Clarke.

According to Alan Nixon, the Eagles are scouting the Sunderland winger with a view to making a potential move in the upcoming transfer window.

Can Jack Clarke make the step up to the Premier League?

Here we ask our FLW writers their verdict on what it might take for Sunderland to consider selling the 22-year-old and whether he is ready to make his Premier League return…

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

Jack Clarke is clearly a talent, but personally, I see no rush to depart Sunderland.

I don't think he'd get as much game time in the Premier League at this stage and I'm not sure sitting on the bench and playing 20 games or so is better than a full season with Sunderland.

If he is keen to depart, though, Sunderland are in a good position to demand a healthy fee given he is contracted until 2026.

They'd likely want a double figure fee for his signature given the length of his current deal at the club.

Alfie Burns

Clarke has been excellent for Sunderland this season.

He’s finally back at the level he was during his breakout season at Leeds. It’s probably fair to say that he’s above that now when you look at his goals and assists output.

Sunderland need to brace themselves for summer interest in him, with Palace looking like testing the waters with Clarke looking Premier League ready again.

In terms of a potential fee, something around the £10m mark would be my guess, given that’s what he left Leeds for when he moved to Tottenham.

This is that very same version of Clarke with his wide range of attacking play. He’s a huge asset for Sunderland.

Declan Harte

First time in the Premier League proved too soon for Clarke, especially considering it was to a club the size of Tottenham.

He has turned things around in his career since departing Spurs and a move back to the top flight would be quite the reward.

Clarke has been excellent for Sunderland in their first season back in the second tier, contributing eight goals and eight assists.

Palace have a lot of exciting wingers, but could be set to lose Wilfried Zaha this summer, so Clarke could be a potential replacement for the Ivory Coast international.

It would be costly for Palace, with Sunderland likely to demand a fee worth up to £10 or 12 million given the 22-year-old has a contract until 2026.