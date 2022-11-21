“He’s a good leader” – Stoke City fan pundit discusses big player decision looming for Alex Neil

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Alex Neil is sure to be using the World Cup break to plan ahead for the January window as he looks to improve his Stoke City squad.

This is his first opportunity to reshape the group but one decision will have to be made straight away, as Phil Jagielka is approaching the end of his contract at the Bet365 Stadium.

The 40-year-old centre-back signed a six-month deal in the summer and whilst Neil has hinted he wants to keep the player, no fresh terms have yet been signed.

And, Potters fan Ben explained to FLW why the former England international should be kept on until May.

“I think his contract should be extended. Harry Souttar will be coming back, we hope, after a successful World Cup campaign and I expect him to be the main central centre-back in our team and that will push Jagielka out.

“However, we’ve seen Aden Flint’s performances this season and, no disrespect to him, but he’s not what we need. Somehow, with his age, Jagielka can provide a little bit more resilience in the back line. So, I would have his contract extended, not necesarilly to start but I think he would provide better cover than what we have.

“Jagielka adds so much more than performances on the pitch, he’s a good leader and great behind the scenes too.”

The verdict

Most would agree with the assessment here that Jagielka deserves an extension because he has done pretty well when called upon and is still looking in good shape.

As well as that, as mentioned above, he brings so much more to the squad in terms of his leadership because he is someone who has been there and done it over the years.

So, you would expect Jagielka to get a new deal sorted but the boss has a decision to make in the coming weeks.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.