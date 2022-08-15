“He’s a Championship player” – Darren Moore delivers glowing verdict as Sheffield Wednesday forward continues to shine

Sheffield Wednesday have made a strong start to the new League One season, and one player who has started particularly well is Josh Windass.

The 28-year-old, who was the subject of sizeable rejected bids from South America has scored one and assisted two in his first three third-tier matches this season.

Despite accumulating just 365 minutes of League One action last time out, with injury halting his progress with the Owls, Windass is certainly heading in the right direction once more.

Speaking to Football League World about the start that Windass has made, Carlton Palmer told Football League World: “Yeah, I did. I did expect him to have a good start to the season and he’s not firing on all cylinders yet.

“You got to understand he’s not played 90 minutes since Sheffield Wednesday were relegated from the Championship.

“He’s a Championship player. He’s a very integral part of what Sheffield Wednesday will go on to achieve this season. And as I say, he’s not firing on all cylinders yet.”

The verdict

Windass is someone who has what is required to tear up League One this season, with the 28-year-old’s pace, attacking intelligence and ability on the ball making him a massive threat.

Should he remain fit for the majority of the campaign, Windass will be striving to be the talismanic figure that can help fire the Owls back to promotion.

Of course, League One is extremely competitive this year with a number of teams possessing squads that would not look out of place in the higher division, however, Windass is certainly up there when it comes to the best forwards in the division.

Possessing some excellent creative players around him, Windass should thrive this season and return a very impressive goals and assists tally.