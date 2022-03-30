Do Not Sell My Personal Information
"He's a Championship player" – Carlton Palmer delivers verdict on Sheffield Wednesday forward's current situation

Published

1 min ago

on

Josh Windass has been sidelined for the vast majority of Sheffield Wednesday’s League One campaign thus far, being restricted to just seven third-tier appearances. 

The 28-year-old has netted four times in those games, scoring at a rate of a goal every 81 minutes, proving to be a real threat when available for Darren Moore’s side.

Windass was a top performer for the Owls during a campaign that ultimately ended in relegation last time out, attracting lots of Championship interest throughout this campaign.

 

A return date for the talented striker is still unknown, as per a report from Yorkshire Live, with the 28-year-old suffering a fresh setback in training last week.

Speaking to FLW about Windass’ ability and the importance of getting him fit again, Carlton Palmer said: “Josh is not a League One player, he’s a Championship player, so you know, coming into the play-offs, they need to get him fit and they need to get him playing games.”

The verdict 

It has certainly been frustrating for Windass and Moore, with the experienced striker missing a large chunk of the campaign thus far.

It remains to be seen how big of a role he will play in what remains of this season, with time desperately ticking down.

As Palmer quite rightly points out, Windass is a Championship player, and should he have been available for the majority of the season, then it would have been no surprise if a January move had come to fruition.

Adding a completely different dimension up front for the Owls, all at Sheffield Wednesday will be hoping that Windass can play a part during this exciting run-in, and then the play-offs should they finish third to sixth.


