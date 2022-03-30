“He’s a Championship player” – Carlton Palmer delivers verdict on Sheffield Wednesday forward’s current situation

Josh Windass has been sidelined for the vast majority of Sheffield Wednesday’s League One campaign thus far, being restricted to just seven third-tier appearances.

The 28-year-old has netted four times in those games, scoring at a rate of a goal every 81 minutes, proving to be a real threat when available for Darren Moore’s side.

Windass was a top performer for the Owls during a campaign that ultimately ended in relegation last time out, attracting lots of Championship interest throughout this campaign.

A return date for the talented striker is still unknown, as per a report from Yorkshire Live, with the 28-year-old suffering a fresh setback in training last week.

Speaking to FLW about Windass’ ability and the importance of getting him fit again, Carlton Palmer said: “Josh is not a League One player, he’s a Championship player, so you know, coming into the play-offs, they need to get him fit and they need to get him playing games.”

The verdict

It has certainly been frustrating for Windass and Moore, with the experienced striker missing a large chunk of the campaign thus far.

It remains to be seen how big of a role he will play in what remains of this season, with time desperately ticking down.

As Palmer quite rightly points out, Windass is a Championship player, and should he have been available for the majority of the season, then it would have been no surprise if a January move had come to fruition.

Adding a completely different dimension up front for the Owls, all at Sheffield Wednesday will be hoping that Windass can play a part during this exciting run-in, and then the play-offs should they finish third to sixth.