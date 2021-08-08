Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Derby County

‘He’s 100% right’, ‘We appreciate the loyalty’ – These Derby County fans react to interesting Wayne Rooney claim

Wayne Rooney has claimed that a more experienced manager would’ve walked out on Derby County if they had to deal with the problems that he has encountered.

As has been well-documented, the Rams have had a torrid summer with Rooney unable to make the significant moves in the transfer market that he had planned to, due to failed takeovers of the club.

With Derby operating under an embargo for much of the summer it has been a major battle just to bring in free agents, with the side finally sealing four transfers over the past few days to add to the group.

Rooney still wants to make more additions though and he admitted to The Athletic reporter Ryan Conway that he doesn’t feel others would’ve coped with all the issues he has had to deal with.

People are talking about my inexperience as a manager. I’m telling you now, an experienced manager would walk out of the door if they came here. They’d get in the car and go home.”

That went down well with many Derby fans who appreciate how Rooney has stuck with the club. Here we look at some of the comments from Twitter…


