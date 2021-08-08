‘He’s 100% right’, ‘We appreciate the loyalty’ – These Derby County fans react to interesting Wayne Rooney claim

Wayne Rooney has claimed that a more experienced manager would’ve walked out on Derby County if they had to deal with the problems that he has encountered.

As has been well-documented, the Rams have had a torrid summer with Rooney unable to make the significant moves in the transfer market that he had planned to, due to failed takeovers of the club.

With Derby operating under an embargo for much of the summer it has been a major battle just to bring in free agents, with the side finally sealing four transfers over the past few days to add to the group.

Rooney still wants to make more additions though and he admitted to The Athletic reporter Ryan Conway that he doesn’t feel others would’ve coped with all the issues he has had to deal with.

“People are talking about my inexperience as a manager. I’m telling you now, an experienced manager would walk out of the door if they came here. They’d get in the car and go home.”

That went down well with many Derby fans who appreciate how Rooney has stuck with the club. Here we look at some of the comments from Twitter…

He can't leave with 1 win in 16 under his name to find a better job, that's probably why he's staying! 😂 — Nav Sidhu (@NavrinSidhu) August 7, 2021

See im loving Rooney he is 100% right no one else would put with Mel’s mess. Have to admire him and then you get O’Hara on @talkSPORT saying he needs to walk away clueless. You show em @WayneRooney — Kevin Squires (@KSquires37) August 7, 2021

I actually believe that too !!! What a man — Paul manning (@Dcfc1980) August 8, 2021

Can’t fault Rooney for sticking by this mess of a club at a time where not many other men would. https://t.co/RWRjJm6cQP — Dan Brookes (@danrbrookes) August 8, 2021

I love Wayne Rooney https://t.co/CMQyk7i048 — Erik LaMellor (@jonny_mellor142) August 7, 2021

He’s 100% right here. I know Rooney is by no means perfect but you’ve got to respect his desire to stick this out #dcfcfans https://t.co/eIUh58ov73 — Jolon Kemp Walker (@jolonkw) August 7, 2021