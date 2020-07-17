Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Hero’, ‘What a man’ – Plenty of Leeds United fans are loving former favourite’s reaction to win over Barnsley

Published

9 mins ago

on

Leeds United moved to within a point of clinching promotion into the Premier League with a narrow 1-0 win over Barnsley at Elland Road. 

Michael Sollbauer’s own goal proved to be the difference between the two sides on the night, with Leeds surviving multiple scares, with the visitors having their fair share of chances.

Leeds are now top of the Championship table, and six points clear of third-placed Brentford with two matches remaining in this year’s campaign.

It means they only need a single point from their match against Derby County this weekend, with plenty of Leeds supporters rightly dreaming of a long-awaited return to the top-flight.

Former Leeds United striker Luciano Becchio took to Twitter following the Whites’ win over the Tykes, and he was clearly delighted to see his former side pick up the win on the night.

Plenty of the Elland Road faithful took to social media to react to Becchio’s social post after Leeds’ win over Barnsley on Thursday evening.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below…..


