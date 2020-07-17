‘Hero’, ‘What a man’ – Plenty of Leeds United fans are loving former favourite’s reaction to win over Barnsley

Leeds United moved to within a point of clinching promotion into the Premier League with a narrow 1-0 win over Barnsley at Elland Road.

Michael Sollbauer’s own goal proved to be the difference between the two sides on the night, with Leeds surviving multiple scares, with the visitors having their fair share of chances.

Leeds are now top of the Championship table, and six points clear of third-placed Brentford with two matches remaining in this year’s campaign.

It means they only need a single point from their match against Derby County this weekend, with plenty of Leeds supporters rightly dreaming of a long-awaited return to the top-flight.

Former Leeds United striker Luciano Becchio took to Twitter following the Whites’ win over the Tykes, and he was clearly delighted to see his former side pick up the win on the night.

Yesssssssssssssssss — Luciano Becchio (@becchioluciano) July 16, 2020

Plenty of the Elland Road faithful took to social media to react to Becchio’s social post after Leeds’ win over Barnsley on Thursday evening.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below…..

Luciano Becchio😍😍😍Our Argentinian sweet https://t.co/qgQsTwKqZ3 i wish it was you scoring the goal that got us promoted.Hope you are well. — Paul (@Wrightoe) July 16, 2020

Love you big man. — Right In The Gary Kellys (@RITGK) July 16, 2020

I love you king hold me — Aidan (@aidleo07) July 16, 2020

Love ya Luciano. I wish you were still here — Lyns (@lyndseytruth) July 16, 2020

Good lad Luciano. Once you're Leeds it's for life. — Dave Dodwell (@dodwell_dave) July 16, 2020

Come back as a coach sometime please 😍 — David (@iiTzDavid95x) July 16, 2020

Love you 💙 — Billy 🦏 (@LUFC_BiIly) July 16, 2020

It's our time 💛💙💛💙 — Carlo#Lufc🇬🇧🇬🇧 (@carloinbrazil) July 16, 2020

Come back over for a party…….if it happens — Ben Cawley (@BenLufcCawley) July 16, 2020

I know mate. But you would have got us there too! #MOT #ALAW — Colin Dutton (@ColinDutton6) July 16, 2020

Still love the passion you have for the club pal! Get iiiiin — Liam Everett (@everett_liam) July 16, 2020

What a man 💛🤍💙 — John Douglas (@sludgefiend) July 16, 2020