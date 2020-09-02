‘Hero’, ‘Truly in your debt’ – Many Charlton fans react to message from key figure in off-pitch victory

Charlton Athletic’s lawyer Lauren Kreamer has sent an impassioned message to fans after it was announced yesterday that an injunction would not be imposed to block the sale of the club, which has drawn an emotional reaction from parts of the Valley faithful.

The news that Paul Elliotts’ attempted injunction has failed clears the way for a potential takeover – with Danish businessman Thomas Sandgaard thought to be keen to complete a deal.

This is a huge victory for the club, with reports suggesting they could face expulsion from the EFL were a new owner not found before the start of the 2020/21 campaign.

Kreamer, who is herself a lifelong Charlton supporter, took to Twitter yesterday to reach out to her fellow Addicks fans and thank them for their messages of support.

Thank you for all the lovely messages. Delighted to do it on a cold Tuesday night in…Manchester. Our club – nothing like it. #SaveCAFC #cafc @CAStrust pic.twitter.com/UBkqXfN5ei — Lauren Kreamer (@LaurenKreamer) September 1, 2020

2020 has been a more tumultuous year for Charlton than it has been for most, with the south London club and its fans dealing with a failed takeover, a boardroom civil war, an EFL investigation and, of course, relegation from the Championship.

This news looks to have paved the way for a takeover that may help the club put that all behind them and move forward.

Kreamer’s message and the role she played in this victory has not gone unnoticed by large parts of the Valley faithful, with many fans taking to Twitter to voice their appreciation.

Read their reaction here:

I hope that you will appreciate, today and forever, just how much joy and delight you have brought to so many people, very many of whom you may never even meet. Thank you for having done your part. — Stephen Kiely (@StephenKiely1) September 1, 2020

You are nothing short of a hero! Incredible.https://t.co/Gnm2k14e1F — Valley Floyd Fred (@ValleyFloydFred) September 1, 2020

No thank you so much for what you did for Charlton Athletic today, we are truly in your debt. Thank you. — Martin Flynn (@addictedaddick) September 1, 2020

You hero. Free drinks at Charlton forever imo — Dan Finch (@DanFinchy3) September 1, 2020

After today and what you fought for !, you’re now in The Charlton History books , and now it’s possible to have much needed stability in our beloved club , thank you so much 🥰 — Lee Whitehouse (@WhitehouseLee) September 1, 2020

Lauren, Charlton supporters everywhere are in your debt, as is the club. Thank you for saving our fantastic club. You are now officially a Charlton Legend. x — ME (@Addickted05) September 1, 2020

Thank you Lauren. We are in your debt #cafc pic.twitter.com/R3ZPQ6XpqJ — Leisa Speed (@LeisaVR46) September 1, 2020