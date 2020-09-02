Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Charlton Athletic

‘Hero’, ‘Truly in your debt’ – Many Charlton fans react to message from key figure in off-pitch victory

Charlton Athletic’s lawyer Lauren Kreamer has sent an impassioned message to fans after it was announced yesterday that an injunction would not be imposed to block the sale of the club, which has drawn an emotional reaction from parts of the Valley faithful.

The news that Paul Elliotts’ attempted injunction has failed clears the way for a potential takeover – with Danish businessman Thomas Sandgaard thought to be keen to complete a deal.

This is a huge victory for the club, with reports suggesting they could face expulsion from the EFL were a new owner not found before the start of the 2020/21 campaign.

Kreamer, who is herself a lifelong Charlton supporter, took to Twitter yesterday to reach out to her fellow Addicks fans and thank them for their messages of support.

2020 has been a more tumultuous year for Charlton than it has been for most, with the south London club and its fans dealing with a failed takeover, a boardroom civil war, an EFL investigation and, of course, relegation from the Championship.

This news looks to have paved the way for a takeover that may help the club put that all behind them and move forward.

Kreamer’s message and the role she played in this victory has not gone unnoticed by large parts of the Valley faithful, with many fans taking to Twitter to voice their appreciation.

Read their reaction here:


