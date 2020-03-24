‘Hero’ – Many West Brom fans react as club makes cryptic Ajax remark

West Bromwich Albion today fell to a defeat in different circumstances to what the club is used to, as Callum Robinson was defeated 5-1 by a professional FIFA player representing Ajax in the Ultimate Quaran-Team Tournament earlier today.

The tournament, which was originally organised by Leyton Orient, was created in order to bring football fans and respective clubs together on FIFA 20 at a time when the Coronavirus is continuing to cause disruption all over the world.

Each club who enters the tournament must select a representative to play as said team on the popular video game, with Robinson representing the Baggies earlier today, whilst Ajax made use of their own professional Esports player for the virtual clash between the two sides.

Ultimately it was the Dutch giants who came out on top in the clash, with the Baggies quickly posting a message via their official Twitter account which seeked to poke fun at their opponents as they looked for some rest bite after the heavy defeat.

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses to the tweet from the Baggies faithful via social media.

