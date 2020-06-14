‘Hero’, ‘Love him’ – Plenty of Leeds United fans are loving emerging image of Marcelo Bielsa

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Leeds United will be hoping they can hold their nerve in the race for promotion into the Premier League with nine matches remaining this term. 

The Whites are currently sat top of the second tier standings, and have won their last () matches before off-the-field events brought a halt to fixtures across the sporting calendar.

Marcelo Bielsa has completely transformed the Yorkshire-based club from top to bottom for all the right reasons, and he’ll be hoping they can pick up where they left off when competitive action returns in the Championship on the weekend of the 20th June.

Leeds have recently returned to training, as they prepare for their first game back in action, which is on Sunday 21st June against play-off chasing Cardiff City.

Leeds’ Twitter account has recently revealed that their focus is on the game against the Bluebirds, with an image of Bielsa instructing his players.

Plenty of the Elland Road faithful were quick to respond to this first image back of Bielsa on the training ground working on their preparations ahead of the return to action in a week.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below…


