‘Hero’, ‘Love him’ – Plenty of Leeds United fans are loving emerging image of Marcelo Bielsa

Leeds United will be hoping they can hold their nerve in the race for promotion into the Premier League with nine matches remaining this term.

The Whites are currently sat top of the second tier standings, and have won their last () matches before off-the-field events brought a halt to fixtures across the sporting calendar.

Marcelo Bielsa has completely transformed the Yorkshire-based club from top to bottom for all the right reasons, and he’ll be hoping they can pick up where they left off when competitive action returns in the Championship on the weekend of the 20th June.

Can you score full marks in this higher or lower Leeds United quiz?

Leeds have recently returned to training, as they prepare for their first game back in action, which is on Sunday 21st June against play-off chasing Cardiff City.

Leeds’ Twitter account has recently revealed that their focus is on the game against the Bluebirds, with an image of Bielsa instructing his players.

Preparation is 🔑

All focused on next weekend! pic.twitter.com/QthcOZSq3X — Leeds United (@LUFC) June 13, 2020

Plenty of the Elland Road faithful were quick to respond to this first image back of Bielsa on the training ground working on their preparations ahead of the return to action in a week.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below…

When everything looks terrible in the world, Bielsa makes it all better. — DanC (@DanSeanClayton) June 13, 2020

“Kick the ball in their net more times than they kick it in ours” — Dan🗿 (@DanPaton5) June 13, 2020

Love every single one of these guys. Let’s go guys. — JT1919💙💛 (@JohnmjtJt1919) June 13, 2020

Oh god. Can't we get him some sort of lightweight gas mask? Marcelo must be protected at all costs! — Mango Jenkins (@FunsoBanlow) June 13, 2020

Love you xxx💛💙💛💙 — 💙💛Leeds Melissa💙💛 (@AlioskiLeeds31) June 13, 2020

He is Brilliant.. Love Promotion for Marcellos sake more than anyone's.. His commitment is amazing.. MOT. — borisirishwhite (@leinsterwhite) June 13, 2020

Genuinely in awe of Mr Bielsa. He has made me fall in love with my football club hundreds of times over. Take us back to the top Marcelo. 🤍💛💙 — ⚪️ (@HenryA1912) June 13, 2020

Love bielsa for his love and passion for the game and giving 110% for #LUFC #MOT — Gary (@Gary92209806) June 14, 2020

Anybody else got a feeling we’re coming back better than ever — GARETH SMITH (@bigbadg123) June 13, 2020

Two years later and I still can’t believe Marcelo Bielsa is our manager 🤩 — Rob (@AKA_RobDockerty) June 13, 2020

The championship ain’t ready — RC (@1919rory) June 13, 2020

What a hero … I love him 💙 — Leesa Hullah 💙💛 (@hullah_l) June 13, 2020