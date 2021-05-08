Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Derby County

‘Hero’, ‘He is an inspiration’ – These Derby County fans react to interesting player reveal from Wayne Rooney

Published

8 mins ago

on

Derby County secured their Championship status on a remarkable final day of the season.

Wayne Rooney’s side knew they needed to match Rotherham’s result, providing they avoided defeat, to stay in the division, and they did that in dramatic fashion, with the Millers conceding a late equaliser whilst Martyn Waghorn struck a 78th minute penalty to bring Derby level against Sheffield Wednesday.

The second half of the Rams game kicked off around ten minutes after the Rotherham fixture due to an injury in the first half, so Derby knew they a point was enough, whilst a defeat would’ve sent them down.

So, Rooney decided to bring defender Curtis Davies on for the final nine minutes, with the centre-back a calming influence as the pressure built. He won a few key headers and organised the team, with Derby hanging on to the draw.

And, speaking to the club’s official media, Rooney heaped praise on the defender, who hadn’t played since December through serious injury. Not only that, but the boss also revealed Davies hadn’t even trained.

Therefore, it’s fair to say he put his body on the line for the team and that attitude delighted the fans.

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…


