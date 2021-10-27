‘Hero’, ‘Basically Messi’ – Many Rotherham United fans react to recent events

Many Rotherham United fans have taken to Twitter to react to Kieran Sadlier’s hattrick in their 5-0 victory over Manchester City under-21s last night in the Papa John’s Trophy.

The Millers ran out as comprehensive winners at the AESSEAL New York Stadium thanks to a treble from the midfielder and other strikes from Will Grigg and Jake Hull.

After scoring his first from the spot in the 61st minute, Sadlier then added a second with a volley from inside the penalty area before capping his hattrick with a brilliant freekick in the 90th minute to complete the scoring for the Yorkshire side.

Naturally it didn’t take long for the Rotherham United faithful to react to their player’s exploits, with many taking to social media to air their views on his performance.

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter as Sadlier led his side to victory.

What a free kick — 🔴⚪️🔴 (@_IrufcI_) October 26, 2021

basically messi — H (@henry_rufc) October 26, 2021

fairs — kentrell gaulden stan (@SlRBAUDELAIRE) October 26, 2021

What a finish by @KieranSadlier Hat-trick hero!! Buzzing for him. That last free kick was something else 😍😍 https://t.co/VTY6Dua6Op — Hannah Crossley (@Hannn_95x) October 26, 2021