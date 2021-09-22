‘Hero’, ‘Absolute king’ – Many QPR fans react to player’s performance v Everton

Many Queens Park Rangers fans have taken to Twitter to react to Charlie Austin’s two goal performance against Everton last night in the Carabao Cup.

The experienced striker netted twice during normal time as the Sky Bet Championship side rocked their Premier League opponents at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, before the Toffees then went on to keep the scores level, thus taking the game to penalties.

However it was the R’s who stayed resolute as they won 8-7 on penalties thanks to a miss from Tom Davies for Everton, which meant the West Londoners progressed through to the next round of the competition.

Naturally it didn’t take long for the QPR faithful to react to Austin’s standout performance, with many taking to social media to air their views on the matter.

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter as the striker shone again.

QPR legend — Freddie (@Freddie87647891) September 21, 2021

Love you x — Jord (@jordqpr12) September 21, 2021

Brilliant tonight Charlie – to a man – but it’s such a shame your penalty doesn’t count officially as a hat-trick cozyou deserved to take the match ball home tonite as our hat-trick hero 👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻🤍💙🤍🤍 — Sandy Young ❤️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿❤️ (@Sandyhoops) September 21, 2021

The absolute KING 👑 — Kieran Power (@KieranPower3) September 21, 2021

Hero — ST (@s_threlfall4) September 21, 2021

There’s only one Charlie Austin, urrrrrrrrrrrrs — Vespa Clive (@imalive55) September 21, 2021

Different class tonight chaz! — Harry Collins (@HarryRJC) September 21, 2021

Gorn Chaz! Never in doubt 🔵⚪️ — Jack (@jackhqpr) September 21, 2021