Hernandez’s chances of involvement for Leeds v Fulham talked up

Quoted by Football Insider, former defender Alan Hutton has said that he would not be surprised if Pablo Hernandez was included in the squad for Leeds United’s clash with Fulham this weekend.

The Whites take on the Cottagers at Elland Road in what is a huge game up near the top of the table.

Brentford host West Brom on Friday night, too, so we’ve got two big matches to look forward to in the second tier in terms of the promotion race.

With that said, then, it’s perhaps no surprise to see Leeds fans eager to see Hernandez back in action after a minor knock ruled him out of the defeat at Cardiff City last weekend.

And, for Hutton, it would not be a shock at all to see the clever Spaniard produce the goods and be involved against the men from west London.

He said:

“It really depends, first and foremost it depends on the player, if he’s willing to throw himself in and does the manager want to do the same thing?

“I think the bigger picture is the games coming up but Fulham is a massive game, huge, and you want your best players playing. I know from first-hand experience how good he can be.

“After a defeat is normally the time that you’d change it, managers don’t usually like to change teams on a winning run so it wouldn’t surprise me if he was thrown in – he’s definitely got that quality to change a game.”

The Verdict

Hernandez cannot be risked if there is any doubt with his injury but, at the same time, if they think he is ready to come back in, surely he will.

He is still one of Leeds’ best players and in these games you need your match-winners on the pitch.

It’s such a huge clash and having Hernandez involved will boost Leeds’ chances greatly.