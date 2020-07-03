Hernandez starts: How we expect Leeds United to line-up v Blackburn tomorrow

Marcelo Bielsa will be hoping to see his Leeds United side return to winning ways this weekend when they go up against Blackburn Rovers.

Leeds dropped two points at home to Luton Town on Tuesday evening, with Nathan Jones’ men holding the Whites to a 1-1 draw at Elland Road.

However, the nature of this run-in is going to allow Leeds a chance to bounce straight back in the form of a trip to Ewood Park.

On the back of three tough games and with injuries starting to play a part, we second guess Bielsa’s probable line-up…

In goal will be Illan Meslier again, with the French goalkeeper firmly in-charge of the gloves as Kiko Casilla serves his suspension.

Ahead of him is where we are expecting changes, with Liam Cooper and Stuart Dallas both hobbling out of the midweek draw with Luton.

Neither have been ruled out, but we are expecting Leeds to hold them back, meaning Luke Ayling will skipper the side from right-back, with Ben White and Gaetano Berardi at centre-back. Ezgjan Alioski starts at left-back in a second change.

Kalvin Phillips will, again, be the midfield anchor, with Mateusz Klich and Tyler Roberts offering their service as Bielsa’s advanced No.8s.

Jack Harrison will surely continue on the left, whilst we can see Pablo Hernandez returning to the side. He might come into one of those No.8 positions, but he could also replace Helder Costa on the wing, moving out to the position he thrived in last season.

In attack, Patrick Bamford starts, with Roberts the obvious alternative if things aren’t working out.