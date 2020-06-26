Hernandez returns: How we expect Leeds United to line-up v Fulham tomorrow

A huge weekend awaits Leeds United and the Championship’s automatic promotion race, with the Whites looking to put a 10-point gap between themselves and Fulham.

Leeds were beaten last weekend at Cardiff City, but their seven-point lead over Fulham remained due to the West London outfit losing 2-0 to Brentford 24 hours earlier.

That should have given both Leeds and Fulham the wake-up call they needed to rip into tomorrow’ fixture at Elland Road, with both knowing three points could have a serious say on who wins promotion to the Premier League this season.

And, for Leeds, they’ve received some uplifting team news ahead of that clash as Pablo Hernandez returns to training.

With that in mind we take a look at the XI we are expecting from Marcelo Bielsa tomorrow afternoon…

Illan Meslier will continue in goal in the place of suspended Spaniard Kiko Casilla. He was beaten twice last weekend, which were his first goals conceded in the Championship this season.

The back four picks itself, with Luke Ayling, Ben White, Liam Cooper and Stuart Dallas expected to line-up from right to left.

Kalvin Phillips will be their shield in his familiar midfield role; Leeds will hope he dictates play better than last week, where his mistake gifted Cardiff their opening goal.

In the attacking midfield positions is where we are expecting to see Hernandez return. He might’ve had a niggle, but this is Leeds’ biggest game of the season so far and it is vital that Bielsa gets him in the side.

He partners the ever-present Mateusz Klich, with that pair flanked by Helder Costa and Jack Harrison, who offer pace to burn down the wings.

Given Hernandez’s return, Bielsa has the option of Tyler Roberts or Patrick Bamford in attack, but given his faith in the latter, it is hard to see him making way despite a tough afternoon in Cardiff.

Bamford has had Bielsa’s backing all season and that will continue as Leeds go in search of the points to put them four results ahead of Fulham.