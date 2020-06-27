Hernandez held back: The confirmed Leeds United XI ahead of this afternoon’s meeting with Fulham

Marcelo Bielsa has named an unchanged Leeds United XI for this afternoon’s huge clash with Fulham at Elland Road.

Leeds are looking to move back to the top of the Championship table as they entertain Scott Parker’s side this afternoon, with a win important as they look to leave Fulham in their wake in the race for automatic promotion.

And, despite a 2-0 defeat to Cardiff City last weekend, Bielsa has opted to keep faith with the personnel, as our graphic below shows:

Illan Meslier continues in goal, whilst Luke Ayling, Ben White, Liam Cooper and Stuart Dallas make a back-four ahead of him.

Kalvin Phillips will be Leeds’ midfield anchor as usual, with Mateusz Klich and Tyler Roberts just ahead of him; Pablo Hernandez returns to a strong looking bench, with Bielsa easing the Spaniard back after a niggle.

Helder Costa and Jack Harrison retain their place on the flanks, with Ian Poveda’s impressive cameo at Cardiff last weekend not enough to convince the head-coach to change things around.

Up top is Patrick Bamford, Leeds’ top goalscorer, who has struck 13 goals this season for Bielsa.

There is no natural alternative to Bamford on the bench, but Barry Douglas’ return, alongside Hernandez, means there are an increased number of senior players Bielsa can turn to.

Leeds fans, let us know your thoughts on today’s team news!