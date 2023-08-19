Norwich City have made a positive start to the new Championship season.

A late Adam Idah strike against Hull City gave David Wagner’s side a winning start to the campaign.

Then last weekend, a dramatic 4-4 draw with Southampton maintained their unbeaten start to the term, with both sides trading blows across the full 90 minutes before settling for a point each.

The Canaries will be looking to get back to winning ways in the league after earning safe passage into the second round of the EFL Cup midweek.

Victory over QPR was sealed, meaning they will face Bristol City at the end of the month in the next round.

What will be Norwich City’s starting XI to face Millwall on Sunday?

This weekend’s opponents Millwall have three points from a possible six, and will be looking to bounce back from last weekend’s loss against Bristol City

Here we look at the predicted lineup for Wagner’s side for Sunday afternoon’s fixture…

GK: Angus Gunn

Gunn has cemented himself as the team’s first-choice goalkeeper under Wagner and that will not change this weekend.

Even though the team conceded four last time out in the league, Gunn will remain between the sticks.

LB: Dimitris Giannoulis

Giannoulis has been preferred over Sam McCallum so far this season, and that is likely to continue here as well.

CB: Ben Gibson

The future of Andrew Omobamidele has yet to be resolved, which has left the Irishman out of the team this season.

Gibson has started both league fixtures and is in line to maintain his place in the side this weekend.

CB: Shane Duffy

Duffy has been the beneficiary of Omobamidele’s absence from the side, replacing his international teammate since joining the club.

The Irishman has performed well in the Norwich backline and will maintain his place in the team.

RB: Jack Stacey

The 27-year-old was replaced by Kellen Fisher midweek, but is likely to make his return to the starting lineup on Sunday.

CM: Christian Fassnacht

Fassnacht is one of the few players who may maintain his place in the team that beat QPR on Wednesday night.

The midfielder could come into the side in place of Onel Hernandez following his performance against Gareth Ainsworth's side in the cup.

CM: Kenny McLean

McLean has been linked with a move away from Carrow Road, with Leeds United reportedly monitoring his situation.

However, that speculation is unlikely to keep him out of Wagner’s side this weekend.

CM: Jonathan Rowe

It was Rowe’s late goal midweek that sealed a win for Norwich, and he will be looking to keep up that momentum by earning another start against the Lions.

AM: Gabriel Sara

Sara has been a standout figure for Norwich so far this season, contributing one goal and one assist in the league.

He is a nailed-on choice to start barring any late fitness concerns.

ST: Josh Sargent

Sargent has earned his place in the starting XI at Norwich under Wagner and this looks set to continue this weekend.

The forward has bagged one goal and one assist in the league as well.

ST: Ashley Barnes

Barnes has been the preferred secondary choice up front so far this campaign, in place of Idah, and that looks likely to continue on Sunday.

The Canaries will be hoping that Barnes can be just as effective as he was at Burnley last term.