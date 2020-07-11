Hernandez benched: The Leeds United XI we expect to see tomorrow afternoon v Swansea City

There’s another big afternoon awaiting Leeds United in the Championship tomorrow, with Marcelo Bielsa’s side looking to move another step closer to the Premier League when they take on Swansea City.

Leeds were rampant in midweek, beating Stoke City 5-0 at Elland Road thanks to goals from Mateusz Klich, Helder Costa, Liam Cooper, Pablo Hernandez and Patrick Bamford.

A short turnaround sends them to Swansea on Sunday afternoon, with Bielsa understanding the importance for his side to just keep calm and keep winning at this crucial time in the season.

As Swansea looms, we take a look at the XI we are expecting to see from Bielsa in Wales tomorrow:

Illan Meslier will continue in goal for the Whites, with the goalkeeper impressive since stepping up in the absence of Kiko Casilla. Thursday was his fourth clean sheet in seven appearances.

In defence, Luke Ayling and Stuart Dallas will continue as Bielsa’s full-backs, whilst skipper, Cooper, will partner Ben White in the heart of defence.

Kalvin Phillips, as usual, will serve as Bielsa’s midfield anchor and Mateusz Klich will edge that little bit closer to 100 consecutive starts with another appearance ahead of him.

Tyler Roberts was pulled at half-time against Stoke as Bielsa unleashed Hernandez on the Potters, but expect to see the Welshman retain his place in the side as Leeds are forced to manage Hernandez’s minutes.

On the wings, Costa will play from the right and Jack Harrison from the left, tasked with delivering the ammunition for Bamford, who will lead the line.

Bamford has now reached 16 goals this season and, with four games remaining, he will have the 20-mark in his sights.