Highlights Goalkeeper Mads Hermansen is set to return for Leicester City's Championship match against Cardiff City after being sidelined with an injury.

Leicester City have made six new signings this summer, including Harry Winks and Callum Doyle, who have both started in the team's first two fixtures.

The Foxes have had a perfect start to their Championship return, winning their first two matches and will be looking to continue their winning streak against Cardiff.

Goalkeeper Mads Hermansen is set to return between the sticks for Leicester City’s Championship outing at home to Cardiff City.

The Danish stopper completed a switch in the summer, ending Enzo Maresca’s hunt for a comfortable, ball-playing goalkeeper.

Hermansen is one of six new signings to join the Foxes this summer, as Harry Winks, Conor Coady, Stephy Mavididi, Callum Doyle and Cesare Casadei have also committed their futures.

Maresca’s side have enjoyed a flawless start to their Championship return, winning each of their first two fixtures, dispatching Coventry City and Huddersfield Town.

They will be looking to make it nine points from nine on Saturday, when they face Cardiff at the King Power Stadium.

This is how we think they will line up, using a 4-3-3 formation:

Mads Hermansen (GK)

Hermansen is set to return from an injury that has kept him sidelined for the last two matches. The 23-year-old made his debut on the opening weekend against Coventry, but has not featured since.

Polish goalkeeper Jakub Stolarczyk has deputised well in Hermansen’s absence, failing to concede a goal against both Burton and Huddersfield; but the number one’s presence between the sticks will be music to the ears of the Leicester supporters.

Ricardo Pereira (RB)

This man’s ability is very well documented, with the Portuguese right back being hailed as too good for the Championship by many.

Pereira has started both of City’s opening two games, and looks set to make that three on Saturday.

Wout Faes (CB)

Similarly to Pereira, many thought that Faes would be playing Premier League football this term.

He has remained in the second tier thus far, and looks set to keep his place.

Jannick Verstergaard (CB)

After being exiled by Brendan Rogers last season, Verstergard has returned to the Leicester setup under the new manager.

He joined from Southampton in 2021, and is looking to slowly prove his worth to the Foxes’ faithful.

Callum Doyle (LB)

Leicester’s newest defender, Callum Doyle, is another to have started both league matches so far.

The Manchester City loanee joined in the summer, following a successful loan spell at Coventry, which saw his side come within a penalty shootout of Premier League promotion.

Dennis Praet (CM)

Praet is another who did not see a lot of minutes last season. The Belgian was introduced as a substitute against Coventry before being picked to start at the John Smith’s Stadium.

He has already claimed an assist, and looks well suited to Maresca’s style of play.

Harry Winks (CM)

Winks was Leicester’s marquee summer signing, and truly announced the club’s intentions this term.

He joined from Tottenham Hotspur and looks far too good for this level. He will be one that Maresca looks to build his team around.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (CM)

Winks rounds off the Foxes’ midfield perfectly, and is flourishing in the second tier.

The 24-year-old has been directly involved in every league goal that Leicester have scored. He netted twice within the final 15 minutes against Coventry, before providing for Mavididi against Huddersfield.

Wanya Marcal-Madivadua (RW)

Marcal-Madivadua is an unknown quantity. The youngster came through the ranks at Leicester, and is finally getting his first team chance.

His first start of the season came last weekend, where he took a shot, created a chance, and completed 93% of his passes, over 55 minutes.

Kelechi Iheanacho (ST)

The strikers have been switched in each league game so far. But Iheanacho appears to be the more likely to start.

The Nigeria international netted five and assisted five in the topflight last term, and will be looking to open his account this time around, on Saturday.

Stephy Mavididi (LW)

Mavididi was a Foxes signing that raised eyebrows. The English winger has plied his trade abroad since 2018, most recently playing in France with Montpellier.

The 25-year-old looks to be another mainstay in Maresca’s side, and will most likely occupy the left-wing position against Cardiff.