Jay Dasilva has been released by Bristol City at the expiration of his contract.

The club announced yesterday that "Nathan Baker, Jay Dasilva, Taylor Moore, and James Morton have been released at the end of their contracts."

Dasilva spent five seasons with the Robins. He initially joined in 2018/19 on loan from Chelsea, before he signed for them permanently in June 2019 on a four-year contract for an undisclosed fee.

The 25-year-old suffered from various injury issues at Ashton Gate during his spell with the club, but still racked up 144 appearances with two goals and 11 assists.

He is an attack-minded left-back or left wing-back, who possesses good stamina and excellent technical ability, and should be on the radar of a number of second tier sides this summer in spite of his mixed injury record.

As a product of Chelsea's famous Cobham academy system, he is very comfortable on the ball and playing out of the back in a possession-based system.

Swansea City to sign Jay Dasilva?

Swansea City confirmed their retained and released list recently, which included Ryan Manning, meaning that their Player of the Year and star left-back has departed the club for nothing.

Dasilva would be a solid contingency plan for the Swans - allowing them to replace Manning without paying a transfer fee. Dasilva is not of the same standard and quality as Manning but would be a solid alternative at worst.

The similarities are there, in terms of both being more attack-minded left-backs, with Manning often used as a left wing-back for Russell Martin this season.

Martin is set to depart, as per The Athletic, but that should have little bearing on how the Swans set up next season, with their squad well wedded to the more possession-based style he implemented and tailored to playing with a back three and wing-backs.

That transition should make things easier for Dasilva, who has the same high energy and ball-playing profile as Manning.

The 25-year-old's final third contributions are dwarfed by the Irishman's, but that would be an area to work on for him, as he ticks most of the other boxes that Swansea will be in search of this summer for that role.

It's fairly likely that Swansea remain a high-intensity, possession-heavy team next season despite Martin's likely departure to the Saints, in which case, Dasilva should be high on their list of priorities.

If he stays fit, he has the potential to be among the Championship's top players in his position, so Swansea can't afford to wait. They are unlikely to get a player as good or better than Manning, but Dasilva at his best would mitigate against the loss to a large degree.