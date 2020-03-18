Here’s how Bristol City flop Rodri is faring since his move back to Spain

Bristol City signed Rodri on a free in October.

The Spanish striker has had a nomadic career to date, and his Ashton Gate move was his second to the Championship – he spent part of the 2012/13 season on-loan at Sheffield Wednesday.

He netted just once in 11 for the Owls and that should’ve been enough evidence for Lee Johnson not to bring him to Bristol. But he did anyway, and in six uninspiring appearances for the club, he failed to find the net.

Rodri, 29, then headed back to his native Spain with Bristol City on the verge of signing Nahki Wells from Burnley, and since, Rodri has rediscovered his goal-scoring touch.

Real Oviedo in the La Liga 2 handed him a lifeline. He’s so far made six appearances for his new club, scoring three goals – it must be hugely frustrating for Robins’ fans to see Rodri go back to Spain and be so prolific.

He’s often been able to find the net in the Spanish second-tier, but no where else – he’s the Spanish Dwight Gayle if you like.

Johnson clearly saw something in him to bring him to the club, and if he didn’t have a debut goal disallowed v Luton back in October, who know’s how his Ashton Gate stint might have turned out?

Nevertheless, both Rodri and Bristol City have moved on in their respective seasons.

Bristol City remain just a point and a place outside the Championship’s top-six, whilst Rodri is looking to fire his team to safety – Oviedo sit two places outside the La Liga 2 drop zone, only on goal difference.