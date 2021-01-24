‘Here we go’, ‘Nice and easy’ – Many Barnsley fans react to club post

Barnsley reached the FA Cup fifth round for the first time in eight seasons following a slender win over Championship leaders Norwich City yesterday.

Valerien Ismael’s team went into the fourth round tie on the back of three consecutive league defeats but got their campaign back on track with a 1-0 victory against the Canaries at Oakwell.

Callum Styles’ second-half strike proved the difference as the Tykes set booked a fifth round date with Chelsea next month after Frank Lampard’s men beat Luton Town on Sunday afternoon.

Whilst Barnsley were thrashed by the Blues in the Carabao Cup earlier on this season, their FA Cup meeting brings back some great memories of the Tykes’ famous quarter-final victory over the Stamford Bridge outfit in the same competition back in 2008.

After the Blues’ place in the fifth round was confirmed, Barnsley’s Twitter sent out a tweet which read: “Well, well, well…” – clearly with reference to that memorable night in South Yorkshire.

Here’s how the Oakwell faithful have been reacting on Twitter to the clash with Chelsea:

Pointless game — SBFCO (@SBFCO1) January 24, 2021

We always beat Chelsea in the cup — alwaysared (@TeamAlwaysared) January 24, 2021

Can we have a repeat of 2008 please 🔴⚪️🔴⚪️🔴⚪️🔴 — Liam Whitworth (@LiamWhitworth2) January 24, 2021

A midweek night game, under the lights, a full house…..oh😢😢😢#BarnsleyFC — Fraser Beecroft (@FraserBeecroft) January 24, 2021

Bring odejayi back — kian gedney (@GedneyKian) January 24, 2021