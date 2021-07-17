‘Here we go’ – Many Derby County fans react as potential Celtic raid looms

A number of Derby County supporters have been reacting to the latest reports from The Scottish Sun that defender Nathan Byrne has emerged on Celtic’s list of transfer targets this summer.

Byrne only arrived at Derby last summer from Wigan Athletic, but the 29-year-old was one of their brightest performers in a season of struggle last term in the Championship. In total, the right-back managed to help the Rams record 10 clean sheets and he also provided four assists in his 41 league appearances last term.

According to the latest report from The Scottish Sun, Celtic are keen to add to their options in the right-back position this summer. It is believed that Byrne is one of three players on their radar with Rennes duo Sacha Boey and Brandon Soppy also thought to be on their radar.

Celtic are thought to have a budget of around £30 million to spend this summer and that means that they would have the financial resources to tempt Derby into selling the 29-year-old if they decide to firm up their interest.

20 questions about some of Derby County’s biggest ever moments in their history – Can you score full marks?

1 of 20 Derby County hold the joint record for the heaviest ever FA Cup final loss when they were beaten by Bury in which year? 1908 1913 1903 1905

Many Derby supporters were hoping that the Rams are able to keep hold of Byrne this summer, although there were one or two who thought it would not be the worse move depending on the fee they would receive.

Here, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…

No — Lucy Dolby(🇺🇸🐏) (@Lucy1Dolby) July 16, 2021

Rate Byrne but Festy and Jordan Brown could do bits next year #dcfc #dcfcfans https://t.co/lRiVAC5heC — Dale Village (@dalevillage18) July 17, 2021

Think he's absolutely class but wouldnt be worst to leave. Ebosele and McDonald both v promising #dcfc https://t.co/kRrp2b65fr — Derby Kid (@derbykid14) July 16, 2021

£4 million please and he’s all yours https://t.co/5Vl3T7Mc2s — Con (@ConnorParker10) July 16, 2021