Highlights Valentin Barco is closing in on a move to Brighton and will activate his $10m release clause.

Manchester City were going to loan Barco to Leicester City if they had won this race.

Leicester should keep tabs on Barco as a potential loan option in the future to address their left-back area.

Boca Juniors left-back Valentin Barco is closing in on a move to Brighton and Hove Albion, according to an update from Fabrizio Romano.

The Argentine defender has been the subject of real speculation in recent months, with the Seagulls and league rivals Manchester City both being heavily linked with the youngster.

A meeting between Brighton and Barco's side took place yesterday - and the player's $10m release clause is now set to be activated by Roberto De Zerbi's side who have enjoyed success in the South American market in recent years.

Moises Caicedo was a real asset for the south-coast side before being sold to Chelsea for a nine-figure fee during the previous window - and Brighton will be able to use some of that money to fund a switch for Barco.

An agreement for the 19-year-old is set to be finalised this week, with the documents needed to seal this transfer being prepared in the coming days.

Now set to beat Man City to his signature, Brighton have dealt another team a transfer blow on the left-back.

Leicester City blow on Valentin Barco

According to The Sun's report back in November, City were planning to loan Barco to Leicester City if they managed to get a deal over the line for him.

The left-back department has been a problematic area for the Foxes during parts of this season, with Man City loanee Callum Doyle spending much of the season on the sidelines.

However, he is back in action now, although his ability to play in central defence could help to make room for another addition on the left-hand side.

Having already spent a decent amount on transfers in the summer, the Foxes may not do too much during this window, but they could have brought in Barco who may have made a good impact in the Midlands.

Leicester City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Harry Winks Tottenham Permanent Tom Cannon Everton Permanent Conor Coady Wolves Permanent Stephy Mavididi Montpellier Permanent Mads Hermansen Brondby IF Permanent Yunus Akgun Galatasaray Loan Cesare Casadei Chelsea Loan Callum Doyle Man City Loan Issahaku Fatawu Sporting CP Loan

Leicester City should still keep tabs on Valentin Barco

Leicester need to keep tabs on Barco ahead of a potential loan move.

He isn't guaranteed to win much game time at the Amex Stadium in the next 12-18 months - and that could give Leicester an opportunity to bring him in temporarily.

And the Foxes may need to address their left-back area at some point.

Doyle will return to Man City during the summer, so Barco could be a very good asset for them in the summer if he's good enough to play at the top level.

Unfortunately for Leicester, they may not be able to secure a loan deal in the summer if they are promoted, because the Seagulls may be reluctant to loan out a player to a league rival.

This is why Maresca needs to have other players on his target list.