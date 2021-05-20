Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sheffield Wednesday

‘Here we go’, ‘In Moore we trust’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans react to key departures

A number of Sheffield Wednesday fans have been reacting to the club confirming their retained list and revealing that as many as ten first-team players are set to leave at the end of their deals.

The Owls are facing a massive rebuilding job as they prepare for life in League One. Darren Moore appears to have taken a ruthless approach in trying to re-organise his squad for next term. The club’s retained list confirmed the departures of all of Joost van Aken, Kadeem Harris, Jordan Rhodes, Joey Pelupessy, Matt Penney, Moses Odubajo, Elias Kachunga, Tom Lees, Adam Reach and Keiren Westwood

While the Owls also confirmed that they have offered a new contract to defender Osaze Urhoghide and they will now face a nervous wait to see whether he is going to commit his future to the club. As well as that, Sheffield Wednesday have activated one-year extension options on the contracts of Sam Hutchinson, Ciaran Brennan and Alex Hunt.

It is likely that the Owls’ wage bill has been considerably reduced now and that should help Moore be able to go into the transfer market and bring in some replacements. A rebuild is probably what has been needed around Hillsborough and will now be set to happen.

Many Sheffield Wednesday fans were pleased that the Owls have been ruthless over their decisions to allow a host of their high earners to leave the club this summer.

