A number of Sheffield Wednesday fans have been reacting to the club confirming their retained list and revealing that as many as ten first-team players are set to leave at the end of their deals.

The Owls are facing a massive rebuilding job as they prepare for life in League One. Darren Moore appears to have taken a ruthless approach in trying to re-organise his squad for next term. The club’s retained list confirmed the departures of all of Joost van Aken, Kadeem Harris, Jordan Rhodes, Joey Pelupessy, Matt Penney, Moses Odubajo, Elias Kachunga, Tom Lees, Adam Reach and Keiren Westwood

While the Owls also confirmed that they have offered a new contract to defender Osaze Urhoghide and they will now face a nervous wait to see whether he is going to commit his future to the club. As well as that, Sheffield Wednesday have activated one-year extension options on the contracts of Sam Hutchinson, Ciaran Brennan and Alex Hunt.

It is likely that the Owls’ wage bill has been considerably reduced now and that should help Moore be able to go into the transfer market and bring in some replacements. A rebuild is probably what has been needed around Hillsborough and will now be set to happen.

Many Sheffield Wednesday fans were pleased that the Owls have been ruthless over their decisions to allow a host of their high earners to leave the club this summer.

Here, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…

Pleased with that. Just hope Osaze signs a new deal. Good luck to Westwood and Lees both good servants to the club. #swfc — An Owl OvO #LegacyFan (@AnOwl67) May 20, 2021

Great news, @WestwoodKeiren will be missed been great for us. Now let’s get started on getting the in contract players out… both keepers Palmer Dunkley Paterson etc !! Start from scratch #swfc — Lee van Gelder (@DutchMcLovin) May 20, 2021

The only one I’m gutted to see go is Westwood. It’s probably right he goes but it’s a real shame his goodbye wasn’t in front of the fans. — Gem White (@Gem_White1) May 20, 2021

Correct decisions made I think regarding out of contract players, none really showed they were worth keeping at the end of the day. We need a younger, hungry squad come August. Fed up of saying we need to stop signing players the wrong side of 26 #swfc — Mark Fleming (@mark_flemdog) May 20, 2021

No surprises, lost £6-7m in revenue in league 1 but I bet we’ve near enough saved that in the wages of them lads #swfc — chris mason (@chrisma5on) May 20, 2021

Can’t argue with that much needed rebuild needs to happen. Only ones I thought might be worth another year would be Lees and Penney. In Moore we trust!! #swfc — Daniel Beckett (@DanBeckett_88) May 20, 2021

Thank god for that. Westwood and lees have been great servents to the club. But now the rebuild starts #UTO #WAWAW — Dave Bacon (@Daveyb122) May 20, 2021

Big Daz’s revolution here we go — Kane (@kanewhelan2) May 20, 2021

Best news coming out of S6 for ages, correct decisions throughout. Now let’s get some new blood in with pace and without fear and let’s get the ball rolling again — Darren (@lefthandedowl) May 20, 2021