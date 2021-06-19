‘Here we go!’, ‘Get rid’ – Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday fans react to major transfer development

The future of Josh Windass looks like it’s going to be a big talking point this summer.

Reports from the Sheffield Star have revealed that the forward has been the subject of a formal offer from Championship side Millwall as they look to bolster their attacking line.

While it remains unclear how much the offer is for, it’s hardly a surprise given the level of interest in the 27-year-old’s services.

Windass enjoyed a decent season on a personal level after scoring 10 goals and creating six more for the Owls in a campaign which ultimately saw them suffer relegation to League One.

But with interest from the second tier, it seems that Windass faces a huge decision over his future.

With Millwall clearly intent on signing the player, Sheffield Wednesday’s supporters were always going to have a strong reaction to the news.

Here’s what some have had to say about the links.

Don't sell FFS — GARY (@GONZOGAZ) June 18, 2021

£1.5m and seeya! — Pennsylvania Owls™️🦉 (@PA_Owls) June 18, 2021

Can see Windass scoring 20 goals next season or close to it but then we need the money and he only contracted to the end of next season so could walk for free anything over 1.25m I would take if its 2m its got to be accepted. Hagan deal needs sorting out as well — Shaun Hawksworth (@hawky06) June 18, 2021

Sell to the highest bidder or get burnt again — Mark Hope 🇬🇧 (@owls_4life) June 18, 2021

Iorfa bannan and windass imo we have a very good chance of going straight back, lose those 3 and it’s a struggle — Hank (@Hank20655407) June 18, 2021

Anything over £1million and it has to be ta ta. Bannan will follow and then we can ….. well I’m not 100% sure what we’ll do to be fair #swfc — daryl cole (@newcole78) June 18, 2021

Here we go! He defo going he needs as much as he can to keep us afloat we are staring season with academy teams telling ya! 1009 — adam mccaslin (@MccaslinAdam) June 18, 2021

Another one bites the dust. Anything over £1m, yes please. — John Rodgers (@JonOwls1867) June 18, 2021

Imagine it's a low bid to see if Chansiri is desperate for cash… — Damian (@LetchworthOwl) June 18, 2021

No loss, get rid. — ChansiriOut (@The5herriff) June 18, 2021