Sheffield Wednesday

‘Here we go!’, ‘Get rid’ – Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday fans react to major transfer development

Published

3 mins ago

on

The future of Josh Windass looks like it’s going to be a big talking point this summer.

Reports from the Sheffield Star have revealed that the forward has been the subject of a formal offer from Championship side Millwall as they look to bolster their attacking line.

While it remains unclear how much the offer is for, it’s hardly a surprise given the level of interest in the 27-year-old’s services.

Windass enjoyed a decent season on a personal level after scoring 10 goals and creating six more for the Owls in a campaign which ultimately saw them suffer relegation to League One.

But with interest from the second tier, it seems that Windass faces a huge decision over his future.

With Millwall clearly intent on signing the player, Sheffield Wednesday’s supporters were always going to have a strong reaction to the news.

Here’s what some have had to say about the links.


