‘Here we go’ – Fabrizio Romano confirms exit of Watford attacker

Gerard Deulofeu is on the verge of leaving Watford to sign for Italian side Udinese, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The 26-year-old is a product of Barcelona’s academy and has impressed for the Hornets since moving from the Nou Camp in 2018, scoring 15 goals in 65 Premier League appearances across the previous two seasons.

However, the Spaniard was unable to prevent Watford from slipping into the Championship and hasn’t featured once since their relegation was confirmed.

The Hornets have made a strong start to life back in the second-tier, collecting seven points from their opening seven matches, although their unbeaten league run was ended at Reading on Saturday.

Deulofeu has been a target for a number of Serie A clubs, including Fiorentina, although after confirming that the attacker will not be joining La Viola, he quickly tweeted out his famous ‘here we go’ and revealed that the former Everton man will be moving to Udinese.

Medicals ongoing for Federico Chiesa with Juventus, here we go confirmed! Loan + obligation to buy [€50m]. ⚪️⚫️ Medicals also for Douglas Costa with Bayern. ⚪️🔴 Fiorentina will replace Chiesa with José Callejon, done deal. Deulofeu from Watford NOT happening. 🟣#DeadlineDay — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 5, 2020

…and Gerard Deulofeu is joining Udinese from Watford. Done deal and here we go! 🚨 #WatfordFC #DeadlineDay — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 5, 2020

The Verdict

It always looked a matter of when, and not if Deulofeu would secure a move away Vicarage Road.

He hasn’t featured in any of Watford’s six matches in the Championship or EFL Cup this season and his stance is clear on his future.

Udinese have made a nightmare start to the Serie A campaign – losing their opening three matches – but it represents a good move for Deulofeu.