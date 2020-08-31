‘Here we go again’ – These Derby County fans react to transfer update

Derby County have had a quiet transfer window so far, although that’s expected to change in the coming weeks as Phillip Cocu searches for reinforcements.

And, it appeared that a new recruit was imminent when reports came in suggesting Lech Poznan winger Kamil Jozwiak was playing his last game for the Polish side over the weekend before leaving for the Rams.

However, Derbyshire Live have cooled talk of the 22-year-old arriving, after revealing that there was no talk of that coming from the club.

Don't want to disappoint (and I'll wait for some apologies 😂) … but nothing from this end so far to suggest he is coming here https://t.co/GETg4ZotLN — Steve Nicholson (@SNicholsonDT) August 30, 2020

Given the wide man scored eight goals in the Polish top-flight last season and has been capped by the national team, it’s fair to say most fans would have liked to have seen Jozwiak arrive in the East Midlands. So, they weren’t too pleased by this update that indicated nothing is imminent – but he is a player Derby have monitored previously.

Here we look at some of the reaction from fans on Twitter…

It's a load of rubbish….. — Jamie Farrell (@jsfarrell_jamie) August 30, 2020

here we go again fgs — derby (@derbycounty1966) August 30, 2020

It just seems too much like what happened with Panzo — Tom Sykes (@tomdcfc2) August 30, 2020

Dont know much about him but at 22 and able to play on both wings is a good start & if he's been assesed by Coco even better. — brian nason (@noseypeople2) August 31, 2020

Nothing surprises us. We’re always poor I. Transfer windows yes for obvious reasons but still, it wouldn’t surprise if he doesn’t sign — Dcfcjack19 (@Jackludlam17) August 30, 2020

Given the current financial climate (significantly reduced income, outstanding wage/VAT deferrals & ticket refunds, staff on furlough etc etc), I’d be shocked to see the club throw a reported €4m at one player. — Ian J Redfern (@redfern_i_j) August 30, 2020