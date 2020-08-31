Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Derby County

‘Here we go again’ – These Derby County fans react to transfer update

Published

1 hour ago

on

Derby County have had a quiet transfer window so far, although that’s expected to change in the coming weeks as Phillip Cocu searches for reinforcements.

And, it appeared that a new recruit was imminent when reports came in suggesting Lech Poznan winger Kamil Jozwiak was playing his last game for the Polish side over the weekend before leaving for the Rams.

However, Derbyshire Live have cooled talk of the 22-year-old arriving, after revealing that there was no talk of that coming from the club.

Given the wide man scored eight goals in the Polish top-flight last season and has been capped by the national team, it’s fair to say most fans would have liked to have seen Jozwiak arrive in the East Midlands. So, they weren’t too pleased by this update that indicated nothing is imminent – but he is a player Derby have monitored previously.

Here we look at some of the reaction from fans on Twitter…


