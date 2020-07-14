‘Here we go again. Strap yourselves in’ – Many Leeds United fans concerned by emerging player update at Elland Road

Kalvin Phillips is facing between four and five weeks on the sidelines, with the Leeds United midfielder’s 2019/20 season looking over with three important games to play.

Leeds have seen Marcelo Bielsa build his side around the 24-year-old, who has made 37 appearances in the Championship this season to help the side to the brink of promotion.

However, as per Phil Hay, Phillips’ season looks to be over, with the knee injury picked up in the victory over Swansea City at the weekend leaving him sidelined.

Bielsa will go without Phillips against Barnsley, Derby County and Charlton Athletic, turning up the heat on Leeds at a time when they need just four points to secure promotion back to the Premier League.

Ben White will step into the midfield to replace Phillips, opening the door for Gaetano Berardi to come in at centre-back. They are sound options for Leeds, but there is, obviously, concern about heading into the run-in without Phillips.

Here, we dive into what the Leeds fans have to say on the back of this update…

Will he be back for the playoffs? 😂😂😂 — Oliver Driver (@OliverDriver20) July 14, 2020

Cheers Phil, son's crying. — Jonny Hooper (@jonnyhooper86) July 14, 2020

Here we go again. Strap yourselves in.😩 — Ricky Block (@richardblock24) July 14, 2020

You trying to kill me Phil? — Lewis Stuck-in-the-House (@lewisfieldhouse) July 14, 2020

It was all going so well… — JBC (@jack_considine) July 14, 2020

It’s happening… isn’t it… — The Hiphopapotamus (@con_chords) July 14, 2020

💔 — James Saltmer (@salts10) July 14, 2020

Oh no Phil — Sam Verdon (@SamVerdon10) July 14, 2020