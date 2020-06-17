‘Here we go again’ – Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday fans react to fresh player blow

Josh Windass has recently sustained a calf injury in training, leaving his future Sheffield Wednesday up in the air.

The 26-year-old joined Wednesday from Wigan Athletic in the January transfer window, penning a loan move to Hillsborough until the end of the season.

The attacking midfielder enjoyed a bright start to life at Hillsborough, scoring two goals in four games for the Owls, but he has been dealt a blow ahead of the EFL’s return this weekend.

How old are each of these 14 current Wednesday players?

1 of 14 How old is Cameron Dawson? 22 24 26 28

The Star claim that Windass picked up a calf injury in training last week, which could see him miss Wednesday’s next three or four matches, and leaving question marks over his future in Sheffield.

Windass’ loan deal runs out at the end of June, so whether the Owls look to extend his loan deal amid his latest injury blow remains to be seen.

It’s a blow that Wednesday did not need as they prepare to resume their season, which gets back underway this weekend.

The Yorkshire club face Nottingham Forest at the weekend, having won only one of their last 10 games before the season was brought to a halt.

Here, then, we take a look at Owls fans’ reactions to this latest injury blow, and what it could mean for Windass’ time at Hillsborough…

Only news that ever comes out of Hillsborough 😆 pic.twitter.com/3734Cfgn3f — Chris Calcott (@ChrisCalcott) June 16, 2020

And so it begins — ‎ً (@Billyxswfc) June 16, 2020

This is what I was just going to reply with, it's just become the norm now — littledrummerjoe (@Joesam62022588) June 16, 2020

It's a utter shambles from top to bottom — Cory Barklam (@barklam11) June 16, 2020

How Sheffield Wednesday is that sports fans 😂😂😂👌👆👏 — Fishmeister (@stevefoshfisher) June 16, 2020

Normal service soon resumed. — Ian Lines (@IanLines4) June 16, 2020

Well well well……… — Owls_WAWAW (@WawawOwls) June 16, 2020

That him off then. — Lee van Gelder (@DutchMcLovin) June 16, 2020

What a surprise here we go again 💤💤💤 — Shaun Foers (@Forzie67) June 16, 2020

Rushed. Will damage players. — Jim (@frederi21962339) June 16, 2020

Don’t extend forget him and move on — WAWAW76 (@ndunne76) June 16, 2020

You just know the next bit of bad news will be a new deal for Nuhiu. — John Paul (@Owl4Life23) June 16, 2020

Here we go — Craig G (@CraigGamb) June 16, 2020