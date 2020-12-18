‘Here we go again’ – Many Ipswich Town supporters react to club update

Ipswich go in search of consecutive League One victories for the first time since October when they travel to fellow promotion-chasing Peterborough on Saturday.

Following a string of defeats, Paul Lambert’s team appear to have turned a corner in December – collecting seven points from their four matches, which included their midweek win over Burton.

Heading to London Road, Ipswich sit 5th in standings, but they’re one of four sides on 32 points and know that three points could be enough to send them into the automatic promotion places.

However, Lambert revealed that the Portman Road outfit will be without striker Keanan Bennetts, who was removed at half-time against Burton on Tuesday due to a groin injury and isn’t available.

The 21-year-old opened the scoring in that game, and has appeared 16 times in all competitions since making the loan move from Bundesliga side Borussia Monchengladbach.

