Birmingham City

‘Here we go again’, ‘Joke club’ – These Birmingham City fans are not happy as transfer link emerges

Birmingham City are sure to have a hectic summer as they look to rebuild following another disappointing Championship campaign.

Even though the immediate priority should be finding Pep Clotet’s successor, it appears the board are pushing ahead with their own transfer plans.

That’s after reports from Croatia claimed that Dinamo Zagreb’s Lovro Majer is ‘very close’ to joining Blues on an initial loan deal.

Whilst the 22-year-old, who played 21 times for the champions this season and has won one cap for the Croatian national team, would be something of a coup considering his pedigree, it’s fair to say the fans aren’t happy that a potential deal is going ahead without a new boss in place.

Many feel such important decisions need to be made with the involvement of a head coach and the fact they aren’t highlights why Blues are struggling so much right now.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the transfer update…


