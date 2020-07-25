‘Here we go again’, ‘Joke club’ – These Birmingham City fans are not happy as transfer link emerges

Birmingham City are sure to have a hectic summer as they look to rebuild following another disappointing Championship campaign.

Even though the immediate priority should be finding Pep Clotet’s successor, it appears the board are pushing ahead with their own transfer plans.

That’s after reports from Croatia claimed that Dinamo Zagreb’s Lovro Majer is ‘very close’ to joining Blues on an initial loan deal.

Whilst the 22-year-old, who played 21 times for the champions this season and has won one cap for the Croatian national team, would be something of a coup considering his pedigree, it’s fair to say the fans aren’t happy that a potential deal is going ahead without a new boss in place.

Many feel such important decisions need to be made with the involvement of a head coach and the fact they aren’t highlights why Blues are struggling so much right now.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the transfer update…

So the next manager won't have a say on signings then….brilliant — Bluenose Bear🐻💙 (@UpTheBlues1875) July 25, 2020

So the board are signing players, new manager will come & he won't get a kick if he doesn't want him, wasting money! — Spencer Sheriff 🇬🇧 (@SJS2310) July 25, 2020

Have to be honest this would be a cracking signing playing alongside Sunjic. It's great getting these decent players in because any manager worth his salt will get the best out of them #bcfc — Brummie Al (@BluenoseRoyal) July 25, 2020

Here we go again its no good signing all these midfielders if we dont get a striker in who has pace and can play the lone striker role — mick (@mickcwhill) July 25, 2020

What a bloody joke my club is. We sign players without a manager in place or a system of play. So the next managerial appointment will just have to go with what he’s got. I would have thought that a manager would have been the first thing I fear it won’t be Karanka #bcfc — J. Heron (@johnh1509) July 25, 2020

Oh good, another attacking midfielder. What about strikers, defenders and goalkeepers? Joke club — Steve Whitfield (@Ste_Whitfield) July 25, 2020

People do realise we have scouts that will pick players don’t we, not every signing will be Dong🤦🏻‍♂️ the season starts in 7 weeks, we need players in regardless of the manager situation — DTL (@danlawler_) July 25, 2020