As with the prices of almost everything up and down the country in recent years, the cost of watching football has been steadily rising for the match-going fan.

With a number of Championship sides offering season tickets for over £500 this season, a day out at the match can see you well out of pocket by the end of the day, but it isn’t the case for every side in the second tier.

Queens Park Rangers are one of the exceptions to the rule, with tickets at Loftus Road a lot easier on the bank balance than a lot of their competitors.

Queens Park Rangers season ticket price

When comparing the cheapest adult season ticket price available for each of the 24 clubs in the Championship this season, QPR ranked the cheapest of the lot, with 23 home matches costing you just £242 for the current campaign.

That works out at just £10.52 a match to see the Hoops on home turf, cheaper than the cost of a couple of pints in the capital these days.

The lack of expense might make it easier to swallow that the R’s have only won four times on their own patch this term, although it would be hard to put a price on Chris Willock’s winner against Rotherham United last time out.

Marti Cifuentes’ men have been battling the drop to League One for the majority of the season, and currently find themselves in the cluster of clubs at the bottom of the table trying to escape the drop.

How Queens Park Rangers’ season ticket price compares to the Championship

Considering its position in the capital, Rangers’ ticket price is astonishing compared to the majority of the league, with only three other clubs offering a season ticket below £300.

Huddersfield Town are the next cheapest ticket in town with Terriers fans getting to see every game at the John Smith’s Stadium for £249, while Coventry City are just a pound dearer at £250.

Cardiff City are the only other club to give you change from three hundred quid with a £299 offering, while Birmingham City and Hull City both rounded it up to £300 exactly.

The average season ticket price across the whole division is just over £377, which puts Plymouth Argyle (£370), Bristol City (£375) and Leicester City (£385) bang in the middle of the pricing scale, although Foxes fans will be feeling they’ve got the best deal out the three for sure.

Looking at the higher end of the spectrum, and Middlesbrough fans are the unlucky patrons that have to stump up the most to see their team week in, week out.

Boro offered their cheapest season-ticket for £590 last summer, over double what you have to fork out as a QPR fan, and with Michael Carrick’s side languishing in mid table its not exactly like they’re getting good value for their £25.65 a match either.

Sheffield Wednesday sit behind the Teessiders with an offering of 23 league matches at Hillsborough for £510, so it’s no surprise to see the Owls have one of the highest percentages of empty seats in the Championship this season, with only 64.6% of seats filled on average.

Norwich City round off the top three with a season ticket cost of £488, while East Londoners Millwall can grant you access to every hole game for £441.

In terms of value for money, promotion-chasers Ipswich Town’s £353 ticket is the pick of the bunch this season, with 76 goals scored in matches at Portman Road this season working out at £4.64 per goal, while Plymouth Argyle offer a value of £5.28 for every time the ball hits the back of the net.

QPR have only seen 44 goals scored at Loftus Road this season, but with their value tickets on offer fans are still getting a deal worth £5.50 a goal this campaign.

On the other end of that statistic sees Boro once again with 37 strikes so far this season at The Riverside offering a value of £15.94 per goal, with Wednesday at £12.75.

So overall its well worth your money to get down to Loftus Road to see the Hoops, just over a tenner a match for second tier football is nothing to be sniffed at. Fill your boots, bring a friend, take the family, it’s the bargain of the year.